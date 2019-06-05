News 2 Know: Heavy rain, Maleah Davis, accusations of abuse and more

Welcome to Wednesday. It's also National Running Day, but it's not the best day to celebrate outside as heavy rain is moving through the region. Maybe take the celebration to the treadmill, instead.
Let's get your morning started with a closer look at the wet weather.
Today's Weather 🌧
Expect periods of heavy rain to stick around for a majority of the day before it ends sometime late Wednesday. A flash flood watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Check out Justin's full forecast for more.
High Water
You know that anytime we have heavy rain in Houston it will mean some high water on heavily traveled roads. Until the rain lets up, the water won't have a lot of opportunities to drain. Take it easy out there! Here's where high water is being reported.
Maleah Davis
We're still awaiting results of an autopsy that will determine how 4-year-old Maleah Davis died. In the meantime, we're hearing more from the man who said he was able to get Maleah's stepfather to confess. We're also learning more about what will happen with the reward money. Here's a recap of the stories about this case that you may have missed yesterday.
Catholic Church
A third person leveled accusations of abuse against Father John Keller, a Catholic priest who was formerly assigned to the Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Hear from the man who said he was a 15-year-old altar boy when he was abused by Keller by reading his story.
A woman is also accusing Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of dismissing her accusations of sexual abuse against Monsignor Frank Rossi. She said she was assured that Rossi would never be a pastor or counsel women again, but months later she found out that Rossi was serving as the pastor of a parish in east Texas. Read more about her story.
Remembering D-Day
President Trump on England's southern coast to attend D-Day ceremony
President Donald Trump traveled to the southern coast of England Wednesday to pay respects to American service members and allies who helped rescue Europe from Nazi Germany. Read more
Allison Anniversary
This is what happened when Tropical Storm Allison hit Houston area 18 years ago
Eighteen years ago, Tropical Storm Allison made landfall and left Houston under water. Allison delivered the most devastating rain Houston had ever seen. Read more
