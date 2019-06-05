News 2 Know: Heavy rain, Maleah Davis, accusations of abuse and more

Welcome to Wednesday. It's also National Running Day, but it's not the best day to celebrate outside as heavy rain is moving through the region. Maybe take the celebration to the treadmill, instead.

Let's get your morning started with a closer look at the wet weather.

Today's Weather 🌧

Expect periods of heavy rain to stick around for a majority of the day before it ends sometime late Wednesday. A flash flood watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Check out Justin's full forecast for more.

High Water

Associated Press

You know that anytime we have heavy rain in Houston it will mean some high water on heavily traveled roads. Until the rain lets up, the water won't have a lot of opportunities to drain. Take it easy out there! Here's where high water is being reported.

Maleah Davis

We're still awaiting results of an autopsy that will determine how 4-year-old Maleah Davis died. In the meantime, we're hearing more from the man who said he was able to get Maleah's stepfather to confess. We're also learning more about what will happen with the reward money. Here's a recap of the stories about this case that you may have missed yesterday.

We've also got a special coverage section at Click2Houston.com/Maleah where you can keep up with the latest developments and see a timeline of how this story has unfolded.

Catholic Church

Getty Images A statue is displayed inside a Catholic Church on Oct. 24, 2018.

A third person leveled accusations of abuse against Father John Keller, a Catholic priest who was formerly assigned to the Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Hear from the man who said he was a 15-year-old altar boy when he was abused by Keller by reading his story.

A woman is also accusing Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of dismissing her accusations of sexual abuse against Monsignor Frank Rossi. She said she was assured that Rossi would never be a pastor or counsel women again, but months later she found out that Rossi was serving as the pastor of a parish in east Texas. Read more about her story.

Remembering D-Day

President Donald Trump traveled to the southern coast of England Wednesday to pay respects to American service members and allies who helped rescue Europe from Nazi Germany.

President Donald Trump traveled to the southern coast of England Wednesday to pay respects to American service members and allies who helped rescue Europe from Nazi Germany. Read more

Allison Anniversary

NASA via Wikimedia Commons 2001: Tropical Storm Allison makes landfall on the upper-Texas coastline as a strong tropical storm and dumps large amounts of rain over Houston. The storm would continue to the east-northeast, making landfall in Louisiana before moving…

Eighteen years ago, Tropical Storm Allison made landfall and left Houston under water. Allison delivered the most devastating rain Houston had ever seen. Read more

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.