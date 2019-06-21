News 2 Know: Heat advisory continues, construction worker falls from bridge and more

Good morning, from Click2Houston.com.

It’s Friday, but it’s also the first official day of summer, National Selfie Day and Take Your Dog to Work Day. So, I guess there’s lots of different ways to celebrate today.

One of the best ways might be to take a dip in the pool. Let’s get your day started with a look at this incredibly hot forecast.

Today’s weather

Another heat advisory is in effect for the Houston region from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The “feels like” temperature could climb as high as 111 degrees in some places today. There’s a little rain in the forecast this weekend, though. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

Construction worker dies after falling from bridge

KPRC A construction worker has died after falling from a bridge in south Harris County.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 5 a.m. Friday on Highway 288 and the Beltway.

Read more

Images of car sought in hit-and-run that injured girl released

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Fort Bend County officials said this is the vehicle that struck an 8-year-old girl on June 20, 2019, leaving her in critical condition.

An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a car in Fort Bend County on Thursday.

Authorities said the driver of the car that struck the girl swerved around another vehicle and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Hodges Bend Drive and Bissonnet Street around 7:45 p.m.

Read more

Military operation against Iran called off by White House

Shutterstock/CNN

A military operation to strike Iran in retaliation for the downing of a US drone was set to begin Thursday night when President Donald Trump called it off, a US official with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN.

The US military targets were a limited set of Iranian radars and missile batteries, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the information. No US weapons had been launched when the decision was made to call off the strikes, which were first reported by The New York Times.

Read more

Bulldog swallows 19 pacifiers

WFXT via CNN

A Boston veterinary hospital got quite a surprise recently when a family brought in their bulldog after he stopped eating.

The Angell Animal Medical Center found 19 baby pacifiers in the dog's stomach.

Read more

On this day

In 1788, the U.S. Constitution came into effect when New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify it.

That’s all for now. Have a great Friday, and we’ll see you over at Click2Houston.com as news develops.

