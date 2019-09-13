News 2 Know: Fred Hartman Bridge, ship channel reopen, 11-foot tiger shark caught in Gulf & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Friday, Sept. 13.

It is Friday the 13th, so in honor of the superstition-filled day, take a look at our list of things Texans should be afraid of today.

To keep up the spooky feel, tonight there will be a harvest moon, and it will be glowing orange. Take a look at our article on what to know about tonight's harvest moon, and when you can see it.

Let's kick off the day with a look at the forecast and the top headlines.

Weather

We are getting a break from the rain today with only a 10% chance. However, temperatures will be in the 90s, so be sure to stay hydrated. The weekend will remain fairly dry and skies will be clear for a good view of the harvest moon. Check Britta's forecast for more.

'Chaotic scene': Crime spree leads to 1 officer shot, 1 suspect dead, HPD chief says

KPRC A Houston police officer was shot, one carjacking suspect is dead, two other suspects were apprehended and another is on the run after a Thursday night crime spree in Houston's South Side, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

A Houston police officer was shot, one carjacking suspect is dead, two other suspects were apprehended and another is on the run after a Thursday night crime spree in Houston's South Side, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Read more

Fred Hartman Bridge, Houston Ship Channel reopen following the protesters' arrests

All the Greenpeace protesters who forced the closure of the Fred Hartman Bridge have been arrested. Officials said the 23 people who took part in the act are facing several possible charges. The Harris County District Attorney's Office is determining what those charges will be.

Read more

11-foot, 7-inch tiger shark caught off beach in Corpus Christi

An 11 foot, 7-inch male tiger shark was caught off the beach in Corpus Christi on Aug. 31.

Read more

7 takeaways from the third Democratic presidential debate

Copyright 2019 CNN The top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Houston.

Pete Buttigieg called it "unwatchable." Amy Klobuchar warned that "a house divided cannot stand." Julián Castro said what was unfolding on stage was "called an election."

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright, Jennifer Reyna and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

On this day: In 1956, IBM introduced the RAMAC, which was the first commercial hard disk drive-based computer.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.