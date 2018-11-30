News 2 Know: New NAFTA deal signed, warm weekend and Freebie Friday

Happy Friday! Congrats on making it through another work week.

Actually, today is also Stay Home Because You're Well Day. So, if you decided to play hooky, you're among friends. Take advantage of the "day off" by trying your hand a new recipe. We've got some great ones from the kitchens of H-E-B.

Today's Weather

It's going to be a warm one, but the clouds are going to hang tough. Keep the umbrella handy, too. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at your weekend forecast.

Local News

Sugar Land police are still searching for a burglar who was captured on video smashing a window as teenagers hid in a closet. Read more >

The Salvation Army will be holding a news conference on Friday to give more information after announcing they will be relocating a men’s shelter. Read more >

The baseball offseason is flying by and there have been plenty of departures within the Astros organization. Read more >

Texas News

For the first time in a decade, the number of children without health insurance in the United States has risen — and Texas again has the largest share. Read more >

National News

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Canadian and Mexican counterparts signed a replacement NAFTA deal on Friday during a ceremony on the sidelines of the G20 summit.​​​​​​​ Read more >

Freebie Friday

If you love checking out holiday lights around Houston, you will want to take in the displays on the majestic mansions of River Oaks. Read more >

