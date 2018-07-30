News 2 Know for Monday, July 30, 2018

Welcome to Monday!

It's going to be another hot week, but there is a chance of some rain. Check out the forecast anytime at click2houston.com/weather.

Here's a rundown of some of the big stories we're watching today.

Local news

There were three major crashes that happened overnight. Two of them resulted in death, including one on Old Highway 105 that killed a 17-year-old boy. The other fatal crash happened on Highway 90. The third crash involved a stolen ambulance.

It's a story of true perseverance and determination, as Lawson Craddock finished 145th out of 145 riders in the Tour de France. More >

Someone spray-painted swastikas and racist graffiti at Williow Wood Junior High in Tomball. Deputies are looking for the person responsible. More >

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Consumer expert Amy Davis has put together a comprehensive list of places where you can see the dentist without breaking the bank. More >

KPRC2 Ali Irsan is seen in court on July 26, 2018.

The penalty phase for Ali Irsan, who was found guilty of capital murder, continues today. The jury is deciding whether he should be sentenced to death. Here's a recap of what happened in court Friday. More >

Around Texas

Daveydickler via Wikimedia Commons

The city of Austin was named after Stephen F. Austin, who is referred to as the "Father of Texas." But a report released last week by the city's Equity Office raised the issue that Austin had been a staunch supporter of slavery. More >

National news

Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images President Donald Trump waves as he returns from Kansas City, Missouri, to the White House on July 24, 2018.

Among the big national news we're watching today is President Donald Trump's meeting with the Italian prime minister. The president is also expected to swear in his new choice to lead the Veterans Affairs Department. More national news >

Just for fun

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

You share your big day with The Terminator, himself. Have some fun with this quiz about all things Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is 72 today. Get started >

