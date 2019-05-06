News 2 Know: Search for missing 4-year-old girl, a stormy week royal baby watch and more

Welcome to Monday, and happy National Nurses Day.
According to the World Health Organization, there are nearly 29 million nurses across the globe with about 4 million of those being in the United States. Another million nurses will be needed by next year, according to WHO.
While today will be pleasant, that won't be par for the course this week. Britta Merwin says you can look for stormy weather to begin tonight and remain in the forecast for the rest of the week. Flooding is even a possibility later this week. Get a quick look at her forecast with this video.
Family, friends continue search for missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis
A group of family friends organized a search party Sunday evening to help find missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis, and they are planning to continue the search Monday saying they just want the child home safe. Read more >
Santa Fe officer meets team who helped save his life after school shooting
LifeFlight crew members said after the shooting at Santa Fe High School last May, it seemed there was almost no way resource Officer John Barnes could live. Read more >
The government is putting up more tents to hold migrants, but will it be enough?
Even before the White House submitted an emergency request to Congress this week for $4.5 billion to help manage the record number of migrant families crossing the border, the federal government began building two tent facilities on the Texas-Mexico border to house migrants. Read more >
US deploying carrier, bomber task force in response to Iran actions
The United States is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the Middle East in response to a "number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings" from Iran, US national security adviser John Bolton said Sunday. Read more >
Meghan Markle has gone into labor, palace says
Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry's wife Meghan has gone into labor with their first child. Read more >
In 2004, TV sitcom "Friends" airs season finale in 10th and final season in U.S.
