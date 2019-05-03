News 2 Know: More strong storms, 2 arrested in artwork heist at Buzbee's home and more

Welcome to Friday, and National Space Day.

Being Space City and all, I thought it would be fun to share a little space fact to celebrate. Did you know that Saturn is the only planet in our solar system that is less dense than water? That means it would float in a bathtub if you could build one big enough.

Today's Weather

We've got a one-two punch of strong storms forecast today. The first one is moving through this morning, and the second will move through tonight through Saturday morning. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at your forecast here.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Trending Right Now

KPRC2 Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas along with photos of gunshot holes inside the house on Harding Street where the couple was shot to death by Houston police during a botched raid on Jan. 28, 2019.

Nearly 100 days after the Jan. 28 botched Houston police raid on Harding Street, Channel 2 Investigates has obtained the autopsy reports for Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, the two people killed by Houston police officers as they executed a no-knock search warrant. Read more >

Local News

Texas DPS From left to right: Nicholas Johnson and Julian Franklin are seen in previous mug shots provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Two men who have been arrested in connection with a theft of artwork and jewelry from Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee’s home nearly three months ago made their first appearance in court Thursday. Read more >

KPRC2 Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Talks over Prop B are over after mediation between Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Firefighters Union failed to reach a deal Thursday. Read more >

Texas News

Getty Images Residents in front of a church wait for the start of the Independence Day parade on July 4, 2012 in Centerville, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Some Texas legislators want to make it clearer in state law that licensed handgun holders can carry weapons in churches, synagogues and other houses of worship, nearly a year and a half after a gunman killed 26 people at a small-town Texas church during a Sunday service. Read more >

National News

iStock/slobo

The US economy added 263,000 jobs in April, another surprisingly strong month of hiring. Read more >

On This Day

In 1960, the musical "Fantasticks" by Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones premiered in New York City. It went on to become one of the longest running musicals in the world.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.