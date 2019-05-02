News 2 Know: Stormy weather, fiery crash and more

It's Thursday, and it's also the annual National Day of Prayer. There are lots of events going on around Houston. Patch has put together a list of some of them here.

Today's Weather

Strong storms are rolling through the area this morning, but they're moving fast. After the line moves east, look for a little bit more sunshine and warm, humid conditions. Britta Merwin has a look at your forecast here.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Trending Right Now

A Harris County woman is suing a local hair salon and the maker of a hair product after she said a color service left her with a third-degree chemical burn stretching across the top of her head. Read more >

Local News

Family Members Authorities have confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found hidden in a mattress in a southwest Houston condominium.

KPRC One person was killed in a fiery chain-reaction crash that has left the road scorched and all southbound lanes of the North Freeway shut down in the area.

National News

Zach Gibson/Getty Images Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO)

Sen. Michael Bennet announced on Thursday that he is running for President, launching a longshot campaign that makes the Colorado Democrat the seventh member of the Senate vying for a chance to take on President Donald Trump. Read more >

On This Day

In 2008, the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released -- "Iron Man" directed by Jon Favreau, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

