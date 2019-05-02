News

News 2 Know: Stormy weather, fiery crash and more

By Aaron Barker - Senior Digital Editor

It's Thursday, and it's also the annual National Day of Prayer. There are lots of events going on around Houston. Patch has put together a list of some of them here.

Today's Weather

Strong storms are rolling through the area this morning, but they're moving fast. After the line moves east, look for a little bit more sunshine and warm, humid conditions. Britta Merwin has a look at your forecast here.

Trending Right Now

Woman suffers 3rd-degree burn after salon treatment

A Harris County woman is suing a local hair salon and the maker of a hair product after she said a color service left her with a third-degree chemical burn stretching across the top of her head. Read more >

Local News

Skeletal remains found hidden in mattress identified as missing man

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found hidden in a mattress in a southwest Houston condominium. Read more >

All southbound lanes of North Freeway reopen after fiery, fatal crash

One person was killed in a fiery chain-reaction crash that has left the road scorched and had all southbound lanes of the North Freeway shut down in the area. Read more >

National News

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) 

Sen. Michael Bennet announces 2020 presidential run

Sen. Michael Bennet announced on Thursday that he is running for President, launching a longshot campaign that makes the Colorado Democrat the seventh member of the Senate vying for a chance to take on President Donald Trump. Read more >

On This Day

In 2008, the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released -- "Iron Man" directed by Jon Favreau, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark.

