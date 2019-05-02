News 2 Know: Stormy weather, fiery crash and more

It's Thursday, and it's also the annual National Day of Prayer. There are lots of events going on around Houston. Patch has put together a list of some of them here.
Today's Weather
Strong storms are rolling through the area this morning, but they're moving fast. After the line moves east, look for a little bit more sunshine and warm, humid conditions. Britta Merwin has a look at your forecast here.
Trending Right Now
Woman suffers 3rd-degree burn after salon treatment
A Harris County woman is suing a local hair salon and the maker of a hair product after she said a color service left her with a third-degree chemical burn stretching across the top of her head. Read more >
Local News
Skeletal remains found hidden in mattress identified as missing man
Authorities have confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found hidden in a mattress in a southwest Houston condominium. Read more >
All southbound lanes of North Freeway reopen after fiery, fatal crash
One person was killed in a fiery chain-reaction crash that has left the road scorched and had all southbound lanes of the North Freeway shut down in the area. Read more >
National News
Sen. Michael Bennet announces 2020 presidential run
Sen. Michael Bennet announced on Thursday that he is running for President, launching a longshot campaign that makes the Colorado Democrat the seventh member of the Senate vying for a chance to take on President Donald Trump. Read more >
On This Day
In 2008, the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released -- "Iron Man" directed by Jon Favreau, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark.
