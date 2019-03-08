News 2 Know: Tomball shooting, Space X capsule returns and more

It's Friday, and it's also International Women's Day. According to the World Economic Forum, it will take about 200 years to reach parity for pay between men and women.
On this day in 1817, the New York Stock Exchange was founded.
It will be an unseasonably warm day, even though there won't be much in the way of sunshine. Meteorologist Eric Braate has a look at the forecast.
'I could see it coming, but not this:' Younger son in Tomball shooting says parents had issues
One person is dead and two others hospitalized after police said a father shot his wife and son after a domestic disturbance in the Tomball area. Read more >
Body found in southeast Houston field
Houston police said Friday they are investigating the discovery of a body in a southeast Houston field. Read more >
U-Haul pickup truck slams into home where father, baby are sleeping
A baby and father were fast asleep inside their house when they woke up to a truck plowing into their southeast Houston home. Read more >
Texas judge disciplined for telling jury God wanted acquittal
The Texas Judicial Commission is issuing a public warning to a judge who told a jury that God wanted to acquit a woman who was on trial for charges related to sex trafficking. Read more >
SpaceX Crew Dragon makes splashdown in Atlantic
SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule unlatched from the International Space Station early Friday morning to begin its slow descent back to Earth, capping off its historic first test flight. Read more >
Watch the trailer for Aretha Franklin's long-lost concert documentary
The 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach, whose rescue from a waterlogged cave after an 18-day ordeal captured the world's attention, could be about to sign a deal with Netflix. Read more >
