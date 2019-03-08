News 2 Know: Tomball shooting, Space X capsule returns and more

It's Friday, and it's also International Women's Day. According to the World Economic Forum, it will take about 200 years to reach parity for pay between men and women.

On this day in 1817, the New York Stock Exchange was founded.

Today's Weather

It will be an unseasonably warm day, even though there won't be much in the way of sunshine. Meteorologist Eric Braate has a look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Trending right now

One person is dead and two others hospitalized after police said a father shot his wife and son after a domestic disturbance in the Tomball area. Read more >

Local News

Sofia Ojeda/KPRC A police cruiser is parked near a field in southeast Houston on March 8, 2019.

Houston police said Friday they are investigating the discovery of a body in a southeast Houston field. Read more >

KPRC2

A baby and father were fast asleep inside their house when they woke up to a truck plowing into their southeast Houston home. Read more >

Texas News

iStock/junial

The Texas Judicial Commission is issuing a public warning to a judge who told a jury that God wanted to acquit a woman who was on trial for charges related to sex trafficking. Read more >

National News

The SpaceX Crew Dragon splashes down in the Atlantic Ocean Friday morning after a successful trip to the International Space Station.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule unlatched from the International Space Station early Friday morning to begin its slow descent back to Earth, capping off its historic first test flight. Read more >

Coming soon

Getty Images CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 18: Twelve boys and their coach from the 'Wild Boars' soccer team receive gifts from local goverment during a press conference for the first time since they were rescued from a cave in northern Thailand last week,…

The 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach, whose rescue from a waterlogged cave after an 18-day ordeal captured the world's attention, could be about to sign a deal with Netflix. Read more >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.