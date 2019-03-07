News 2 Know: Search for bodies underway, fire destroys restoration projects and more

Happy Thursday. It's also National Cereal Day, so go ahead and enjoy an extra bowl of that balanced breakfast.

On this day in 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received a patent for the telephone in the U.S.

Look for much warmer weather today, but there will also be a lot less sunshine. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Officers were posted at the site of the old Clear Lake Gold Course overnight as they waited for investigators to return Thursday with teams and excavation equipment. Read more >

Smoke erupted and flames lit up the early morning sky at a home in northwest Houston.​​​​​​​ Read more >

Shaquanna Bell is used to having a big family, she’s one of eight children -- but she learned her family doubled basically overnight.​​​​​​​ Read more >

In football, as in life, Texas voters don’t always split into yes-and-no factions; the real divide is between people who care and those who just don’t give a hoot.​​​​​​​ Read more >

A Florida sixth-grader who was arrested last month following a Pledge of Allegiance dispute at his school will not be prosecuted, his attorney said Wednesday night.​​​​​​​ Read more >

Originally shot in 1972, Aretha Franklin’s concert documentary “Saving Grace” is finally going to get the recognition it deserves, after being seen by few and shelved for decades due to legal reasons. Read more >

