News 2 Know: How to get rid of bumpstocks in Houston, Cougars gear up for Sweet 16 game and more

Happy Friday! Today is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day so show your favorite local shops some love by stopping in aa giving them your business.

Today is also National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day, so if you know a local baker you can celebrate both days at once by picking up a delicious pastry.

Today's Weather

After a spectacular week, rain is expected back in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Justin Stapleton has a quick look at the forecast.

Trending right now

Standing before a judge and with the help of a translator, 29-year-old Liudmila Labrada listened to the charges against her read aloud. Read more >

Local News

KPRC A truck driver was burned alive after his 18-wheeler slammed into a barricade in the Humble area.

Getty Images OREM, UT - FEBRUARY 21: A bump stock is installed on an AK-47 at Good Guys Gun and Range on February 21, 2018 in Orem, Utah. The bump stock is a device when installed allows a semi-automatic to fire at a rapid rate much like a fully automatic…

A nationwide ban took effect Tuesday on bump stocks, the attachment used by the gunman in the 2017 Las Vegas massacre to make his weapons fire rapidly like machine guns. Read more >

Texas News

© 2018 The Texas Tribune

The Texas House is scheduled to debate its $250 billion budget Wednesday — and possibly into Thursday morning. It marks the full chamber’s last chance to change House Bill 1 before House leaders begin private negotiations with the Senate on 2020-21 funding priorities. Read more >

National News

Spacewalking astronauts are conducting more battery work outside the International Space Station. Read more >

Go Coogs!

KPRC A man, who has had University of Houston basketball season tickets for four decades, believes this year's team can make it to the NCAA National Championship.

