News 2 Know: Astros open season today, Powerball jackpot winner and more

It's Thursday and it's also National Something on a Stick Day. That seems appropriate since today is also the beginning of baseball season. So, grab a corn dog and settle in to watch the Astros open their season in Florida this afternoon. Scroll down to check out our look at the Astros season.

Today's Weather

Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine today with warm temperatures. Rain is on the way for the weekend. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Trending right now

A mother and child are dead and her other child in critical condition after she slammed into a tree in east Harris County. Read more >

Local News

KPRC The number of a home on Harding Street in Houston is seen on Jan. 29, 2019 -- one day after an officer-involved left two people dead and five officers injured.

Since the deadly Harding Street drug raid, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has spoken highly of his special investigations unit, which is handling the investigation into that raid. Read more >

KPRC2

Bryan Campbell and his wife, Pollyanna, are packing up and moving out. Read more >

Texas News

Getty Images A patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol agent at a highway checkpoint.

Hundreds of federal agents stationed at some of the country’s busiest international bridges and trade zones will be reassigned to help overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents deal with the ongoing surge of undocumented immigrants here. Read more >

National News

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The $768.4 million Powerball has a winner -- and it's probably not you. Read more >

Let's go, Astros!

2018 Getty Images Jose Altuve reacts at second base after being called out due to fan interference in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

The spring grind in Florida is now in the books. The Houston Astros spent six weeks in West Palm Beach to fine-tune for the new 2019 season, but that is now over. Read more >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.