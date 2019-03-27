News 2 Know: Barbara Bush blames Trump for heart attack, James Beard nominees to be announced, more

Good Wednesday morning! You've made it halfway through the week, just a few days left until the weekend!

Today is National Spanish Paella Day. The Spanish rice dish is a staple in the culture. There are a wide variety of ways to make paella, but one of the most common is the seafood paella. This version includes different types of seafood such as shrimp, calamari, mussels and more. There are also meat and vegetarian versions if seafood isn't your thing.

Today's Weather

Houston will continue to enjoy beautiful spring weather through Wednesday, but rain is on the way. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Trending right now

KPRC2 Lina Hidalgo (L) and Mark Tice (R)

A Chambers County commissioner is officially apologizing Tuesday for what he said about Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. Read more >

Local News

KPRC Multiple fire agencies were called out to a house fire in the El Lago area Wednesday morning.

A woman accused of using a stolen credit card to pay for another person's car repairs at an auto shop near Westchase is wanted in connection with other crimes. Read more >

Texas News

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Former first lady Barbara Bush at the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Barbara Bush died in April 2018 but her outspoken nature is still making headlines nearly a year later. Read more >

National News

Barron Co. Sheriff Jake Patterson is due in a Wisconsin courtroom Wednesday, March 27 to enter pleas in the kidnapping of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the murders of her parents.

The man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents is due in a Wisconsin court for an arraignment. Read more >

James Beard nominees

Six Houston chefs are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for Best Chef Southwest.

Several Houston area restaurants and chefs are in the running for a James Beard Foundation Award, which is one of the most prestigious awards a culinary professional can get. Read more >

