News 2 Know: Barbara Bush blames Trump for heart attack, James Beard nominees to be announced, more

Today is National Spanish Paella Day. The Spanish rice dish is a staple in the culture. There are a wide variety of ways to make paella, but one of the most common is the seafood paella. This version includes different types of seafood such as shrimp, calamari, mussels and more. There are also meat and vegetarian versions if seafood isn't your thing.
Today's Weather
Houston will continue to enjoy beautiful spring weather through Wednesday, but rain is on the way. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Trending right now
Mark Tice apologizes after saying Lina Hidalgo should speak English
A Chambers County commissioner is officially apologizing Tuesday for what he said about Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. Read more >
Local News
Home of Challenger widow goes up in flames
Multiple fire agencies were called out to a house fire in the El Lago area Wednesday morning. Read more >
Woman sought, accused of using stolen credit card, stealing mail
A woman accused of using a stolen credit card to pay for another person's car repairs at an auto shop near Westchase is wanted in connection with other crimes. Read more >
Texas News
Barbara Bush blames Trump, 2016 election for heart attack in new biography
Barbara Bush died in April 2018 but her outspoken nature is still making headlines nearly a year later. Read more >
National News
Jayme Closs' alleged kidnapper expected to enter plea in court
The man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents is due in a Wisconsin court for an arraignment. Read more >
James Beard nominees
James Beard Foundation Award nominees to be announced in Houston
Several Houston area restaurants and chefs are in the running for a James Beard Foundation Award, which is one of the most prestigious awards a culinary professional can get. Read more >
