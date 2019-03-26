News 2 Know: Man accused of planning to have wife killed, House set to hold override vote and more

Good Tuesday morning! Channel your inner Popeye today, because it's National Spinach Day. Enjoy it solo like the iconic cartoon sailor, or incorporate it in your favorite recipe to celebrate the day.

If spinach isn't your thing, today is also National Nougat Day. Skip the veggies and celebrate by enjoying your favorite nougat-filled candy bar.

Today's Weather

A cold front brought beautiful spring weather for the next few days, but rain might be coming soon. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a closer look at the forecast.

Trending right now

HPD/Pearland ISD A Houston police sergeant was charged after he shot and killed his wife inside their Pearland home Saturday afternoon over a perceived flirtation with another man, according to an affidavit.

Local News

KPRC Shell casings were left scattered and the glass riddled with bullet holes after a shooting at a southeast Houston rap studio that left one person dead.

A man is accused of hatching a plot to have his estranged wife killed in order to keep her from testifying at his trial. Read more >

Texas News

On a warm, breezy afternoon last week, Diane Wilson stood at the front of a deep, metal storage shed, covered in a sheen of sweat. It was still full of stuff — blue tarps, file cabinets, luggage and plastic boxes filled with paperwork. But it had been far more crowded just days earlier. Read more >

National News

The House will vote Tuesday whether to override the President's first veto in a largely symbolic effort that reflects the new era of divided government under President Donald Trump. Read more >

New Apple Products

Michael Short/Getty Images via CNN How many people are willing to pay $9.99 a month for a bundle of magazines and news websites?

Apple is making movies, TV shows and ... a credit card. Read more >

