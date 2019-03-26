News 2 Know: Man accused of planning to have wife killed, House set to hold override vote and more

Good Tuesday morning! Channel your inner Popeye today, because it's National Spinach Day. Enjoy it solo like the iconic cartoon sailor, or incorporate it in your favorite recipe to celebrate the day.
If spinach isn't your thing, today is also National Nougat Day. Skip the veggies and celebrate by enjoying your favorite nougat-filled candy bar.
Today's Weather
A cold front brought beautiful spring weather for the next few days, but rain might be coming soon. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a closer look at the forecast.
Trending right now
HPD sergeant relieved of duty, accused of killing wife
A Houston police sergeant was charged after he shot and killed his wife inside their Pearland home Saturday afternoon over a perceived flirtation with another man, according to an affidavit. Read more >
Local News
Recording studio shootout leaves one dead from multiple gunshot wounds
Shell casings were left scattered and the glass riddled with bullet holes after a shooting at a southeast Houston rap studio that left one person dead. Read more >
Murder-for-hire plot: Man accused of offering to pay for wife's killing, cremation
A man is accused of hatching a plot to have his estranged wife killed in order to keep her from testifying at his trial. Read more >
Texas News
Environmentalists take petrochemical giant Formosa to court over plastics pollution
On a warm, breezy afternoon last week, Diane Wilson stood at the front of a deep, metal storage shed, covered in a sheen of sweat. It was still full of stuff — blue tarps, file cabinets, luggage and plastic boxes filled with paperwork. But it had been far more crowded just days earlier. Read more >
National News
House set to hold override vote on Trump's first veto
The House will vote Tuesday whether to override the President's first veto in a largely symbolic effort that reflects the new era of divided government under President Donald Trump. Read more >
New Apple Products
Apple event 2019: Everything announced at Apple's big March presentation
Apple is making movies, TV shows and ... a credit card. Read more >
