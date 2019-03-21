News 2 Know: Shelter-in-place for 2 towns, all about benzene and more

It's Thursday, and it's also National Common Courtesy Day. Celebrate by holding the door open for someone, or letting that car over that is trying to merge.

On this day in 1975, Ethiopia abolished its monarchy after 3,000 years.

Today's Weather

Expect lots of sunshine and warm weather for the first full day of spring. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Trending right now

A shelter-in-place order was issued Thursday for two east Harris County towns as officials monitor a detection of benzene at the Deer Park chemical facility that caught fire over the weekend. Read more >

Local News

KPRC2 These instruments are used to test air quality.

While local and county officials have maintained the air is safe after a chemical fire burned for nearly three days in Deer Park, some still question the air quality. Read more >

KPRC2

The entire city of Deer Park is at a standstill and several area schools have canceled classes due to a shelter-in-place issued Thursday morning. Read more >

Texas News

Big Country Snake Removal Big Country Snake Removal/Nathan Hawkins

A Texas homeowner was having issues with TV cables and learned it wasn’t the wind -- it was rattlesnakes -- lots of rattlesnakes, according to a Facebook post. Read more >

National News

Carl Court/Getty Images A New Zealand flag is placed next to flowers and tributes near Al Noor mosque on March 18, 2019, in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Facebook acknowledges its systems failed to catch the livestream video of the New Zealand mosque attack, shedding new light on how the company became aware of the video. Read more >

Hopping happy

Courtesy of Cadbury

The newest Cadbury bunny has been named after a "ruff" competition. Read more >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.