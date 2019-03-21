News 2 Know: Shelter-in-place for 2 towns, all about benzene and more

It's Thursday, and it's also National Common Courtesy Day. Celebrate by holding the door open for someone, or letting that car over that is trying to merge.
On this day in 1975, Ethiopia abolished its monarchy after 3,000 years.
Expect lots of sunshine and warm weather for the first full day of spring. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.
Shelter-in-place ordered in Deer Park, Galena Park over benzene concerns
A shelter-in-place order was issued Thursday for two east Harris County towns as officials monitor a detection of benzene at the Deer Park chemical facility that caught fire over the weekend. Read more >
This is how scientists are monitoring air after Deer Park chemical fire
While local and county officials have maintained the air is safe after a chemical fire burned for nearly three days in Deer Park, some still question the air quality. Read more >
What is benzene?
The entire city of Deer Park is at a standstill and several area schools have canceled classes due to a shelter-in-place issued Thursday morning. Read more >
Massive snake lair located: 45 rattlesnakes found underneath Texas home
A Texas homeowner was having issues with TV cables and learned it wasn’t the wind -- it was rattlesnakes -- lots of rattlesnakes, according to a Facebook post. Read more >
Facebook: Our AI failed to catch New Zealand shooter video
Facebook acknowledges its systems failed to catch the livestream video of the New Zealand mosque attack, shedding new light on how the company became aware of the video. Read more >
North Carolina bulldog named Cadbury's newest bunny
The newest Cadbury bunny has been named after a "ruff" competition. Read more >
