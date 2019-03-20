News 2 Know: Deer Park fire out, Harding Street 911 calls and more

Welcome to Wednesday, and the beginning of spring. The vernal equinox officially arrives at 4:58 p.m. During an equinox, most of the planet receives an equal amount of daylight and darkness.
On this day in 1991, Michael Jackson signed a 6-album, $65 million deal with Sony records.
Deer Park chemical facility fire extinguished after multiple days
After burning since Sunday and causing all kinds of havoc within the Deer Park community, the blaze burning at a chemical storage facility is finally out. Read more >
Several schools still closed despite Deer Park fire being out
Several local school districts will be closed Wednesday due to conditions caused by the chemical fire that burned for several days in Deer Park. Read more >
Hear dispatch calls HPD claims triggered Harding Street investigation
It’s the case that has captivated the city, it’s also produced an FBI investigation into the Houston Police Department. Now, for the first time we're hearing HPD dispatch calls focused on the home at 7815 Harding Street weeks before four officers were shot and two homeowners were killed. Read more >
Prairie View A&M loses First Four game to Fairleigh Dickinson
Darnell Edge scored a career-high 33 points, and Fairleigh Dickinson rallied to win its first-ever NCAA Tournament game, taking down Prairie View A&M 82-76 in the tourney opener on Tuesday night. Read more >
Man accused of threatening Phoenix mosque 1 day after New Zealand attack
A man in Phoenix has been arrested after police said he visited a mosque, wandered into rooms without permission and, when questioned by a mosque leader, made a slashing motion across his throat. Read more >
This is world's happiest country in 2019
Finland has a lot to celebrate. Read more >
