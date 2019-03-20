News 2 Know: Deer Park fire out, Harding Street 911 calls and more

Welcome to Wednesday, and the beginning of spring. The vernal equinox officially arrives at 4:58 p.m. During an equinox, most of the planet receives an equal amount of daylight and darkness.

On this day in 1991, Michael Jackson signed a 6-album, $65 million deal with Sony records.

Today's Weather

Expect plenty of sunshine as spring arrives. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

KPRC Collapsed tanks and layers of foam are seen March 20, 2019, at the ITC facility in Deer Park, Texas, after a fire burned there for three days.

After burning since Sunday and causing all kinds of havoc within the Deer Park community, the blaze burning at a chemical storage facility is finally out. Read more >

KPRC2 An aerial image of the ITC fire in Deer Park on March 19, 2019.

Several local school districts will be closed Wednesday due to conditions caused by the chemical fire that burned for several days in Deer Park. Read more >

KPRC The number of a home on Harding Street in Houston is seen on Jan. 29, 2019 -- one day after an officer-involved left two people dead and five officers injured.

It’s the case that has captivated the city, it’s also produced an FBI investigation into the Houston Police Department. Now, for the first time we're hearing HPD dispatch calls focused on the home at 7815 Harding Street weeks before four officers were shot and two homeowners were killed. Read more >

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press Fairleigh Dickinson's Kaleb Bishop (12) and Prairie View A&M's Iwin Ellis (13) leap for the opening tip-off in the first half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

Darnell Edge scored a career-high 33 points, and Fairleigh Dickinson rallied to win its first-ever NCAA Tournament game, taking down Prairie View A&M 82-76 in the tourney opener on Tuesday night. Read more >

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Noel Thomas Becht, 40, has been arrested after police said he visited a mosque, wandered into rooms without permission and, when questioned by a mosque leader, made a slashing motion across his throat.

A man in Phoenix has been arrested after police said he visited a mosque, wandered into rooms without permission and, when questioned by a mosque leader, made a slashing motion across his throat. Read more >

pexels.com

Finland has a lot to celebrate. Read more >

