News 2 Know: Deer Park fire intensifies, Prop B layoffs possible and more

It's Tuesday, and it's also National Poultry Day.

On this day in 2003, the first airstrikes that began the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq happened.

Today's Weather

We're keeping a close eye on air quality today as a plume of smoke continues to stretch over the region. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Trending right now

KPRC A fire that has been burning for nearly 48 hours in Deer Park intensified overnight.

Local News

KPRC Authorities are investigating after they say an accidental shooting left a teenager dead in northwest Harris County.

Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement on Monday that to implement Proposition B, the city anticipates having to lay off 400 to 500 firefighters and municipal employees. Read more >

Texas News

Ellen Mastel counted aloud, holding her slithering specimen with a wrangler’s confidence. Mastel’s curiosity was focused on the rattler’s rings and whether each ring constituted a year of life. Read more >

National News

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Morning traffic flows past theTrump International Hotel on its first day of business September 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Government lawyers are due in federal appeals court Tuesday to argue their case for why the District of Columbia and Maryland shouldn't be allowed to sue President Donald Trump over his ongoing interest in his family company, the Trump Organization. Read more >

As Seen On TV Tuesday

KPRC If you have a dog, you know trimming their nails can be tough. They wiggle and squirm, and one wrong move and you can cut their nail to the quick.

