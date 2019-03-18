News 2 Know: Fire rages in Deer Park, George Strait breaks records and more

Welcome to Monday. It's National Sloppy Joe Day, and, honestly, that sounds like a really good idea for lunch today.
On this day in 1965, cosmonaut Alexey Leonov became the first person to walk in space. He left his spacecraft called Voskhod II for 12 minutes.
Today's Weather
After a mostly cloudy weekend, Monday will start a string of sunnier days. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Trending right now
LIVE STREAM: Fire spreads, engulfing total of 8 chemical tanks at Deer Park plant
Firefighters have been using foam to try and control a fire that started Sunday morning at a plant in Deer Park that continued to burn steadily overnight and has now spread to six other tanks, bringing the total to seven. Read more >
Local News
Deer Park, La Porte ISD cancel class amidst plant fire
The Deer Park chemical fire is causing havoc for residents in the immediate and surrounding area. Read more >
Shooting suspect found dead near UH-Downtown after falling to his death, officials say
A man was found dead Sunday evening near the University of Houston-Downtown after he ran from police, officials said. Read more >
Texas News
Cardinal DiNardo hospitalized after suffering mild stroke
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the head of the U.S. delegation, was hospitalized at a Houston hospital after he suffered a mild stroke Friday night, according to the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. Read more >
National News
How 34 recorded phone calls brought down college admissions scam
Rick Singer called up his client, the wealthy parent of a college student, and went into his prepared lines. Read more >
Rodeo record
George Strait breaks NRG Stadium attendance record at Houston Rodeo
George Strait along with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen set an all-time NRG Stadium attendance record during Sunday night's performance. Read more >
