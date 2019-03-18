News 2 Know: Fire rages in Deer Park, George Strait breaks records and more

Welcome to Monday. It's National Sloppy Joe Day, and, honestly, that sounds like a really good idea for lunch today.

On this day in 1965, cosmonaut Alexey Leonov became the first person to walk in space. He left his spacecraft called Voskhod II for 12 minutes.

Today's Weather

After a mostly cloudy weekend, Monday will start a string of sunnier days. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Trending right now

KPRC Black smoke billows from a chemical plant fire in Deer Park, Texas, on March 18, 2019.

Firefighters have been using foam to try and control a fire that started Sunday morning at a plant in Deer Park that continued to burn steadily overnight and has now spread to six other tanks, bringing the total to seven. Read more >

Local News

Rebecca/Click2Pins A plume of black smoke is seen from Seabrook, Texas, on March 18, 2019. The smoke was rising from a massive chemical plant fire in nearby Deer Park, Texas.

The Deer Park chemical fire is causing havoc for residents in the immediate and surrounding area. Read more >

A man was found dead Sunday evening near the University of Houston-Downtown after he ran from police, officials said. Read more >

Texas News

KPRC Cardinal Daniel DiNardo speaks during an interview with KPRC2's Bill Balleza in Houston on Jan. 31, 2019.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the head of the U.S. delegation, was hospitalized at a Houston hospital after he suffered a mild stroke Friday night, according to the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. Read more >

National News

Rick Singer called up his client, the wealthy parent of a college student, and went into his prepared lines. Read more >

Rodeo record

Getty Images Singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images)

George Strait along with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen set an all-time NRG Stadium attendance record during Sunday night's performance. Read more >

