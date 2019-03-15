News 2 Know: Death toll climbs to 49 in New Zealand attack, last weekend for rodeo and more

It's finally Friday. After a long streak of rain and cloudy weather, the sun is finally expected to come out for the last weekend of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Today is also National Shoe the World Day. Over 500 million people - from children to adults - go shoeless every day despite terrain and climate. To celebrate and help someone in need, find a place or website where you can donate a pair of shoes.

Today's Weather

A cold front moved through Thursday bringing cool and cloudy day Friday. Meteorologist Eric Braate has a look at the weekend forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Trending right now

KPRC2

Mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers killed 49 people on what the prime minister called "one of New Zealand's darkest days," as authorities charged one person, detained three others and defused explosive devices in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack. Read more >

Local News

KPRC2

Authorities identified a suspect Thursday who is believed to be involved in a weekend drive-by shooting that left three people injured and a dog dead. Read more >

The gold standard to detect breast cancer early is for women to get regular mammograms. Read more >

Texas News

A hearing before the Juvenile Justice and Family Issues committee was punctuated by impassioned testimony on both side of the “Second Look” bill.

A hearing before the Juvenile Justice and Family Issues Committee was punctuated by impassioned testimony on both sides of the “Second Look” bill. Read more >

National News

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department via CNN A police sketch of the girl found in a duffel bag (left) identified as Trinity Love Jones, age 9 (right).

The mother of the 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag, has been extradited to Los Angeles where investigators are preparing a criminal case against her, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. Read more >

Last Weekend for RODEOHOUSTON

KPRC Eve Myles has been taking her talent and heart to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for more than two decades.

Eve Myles has been taking her talent and heart to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for more than two decades. Read more>

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.