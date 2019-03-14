News 2 Know: High-speed chase, O'Rourke enters the race and more

It's Thursday, and it's also National Pi Day. The day is in honor of the mathematical constant that represents the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, which comes out to 3.14. There's a bunch of numbers that follow it, but we'll just keep it simple.

On this day in 1931, the first theater was built for rear movie projection in New York City.

After a damp start to the day, sunshine is set to make a glorious return. Meteorologist Eric Braate has a look at the forecast.

A car crash landed, leaving one teenager dead and another critically injured, after flying over a barrier in west Houston. Read more >

KPRC Crews are having to repair a power pole after a Houston Police Department cruiser lost control and ended up inside a front yard in northeast Houston.

KPRC Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

Getty Images Beto O'Rourke greets a cheering crowd before departing for a campaign rally at the Alamo City Music Hall on Nov. 4, 2018 in San Antonio.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke formally announced Thursday that he'll seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, ending months of intense speculation over whether he'd try to translate his newfound political celebrity into a White House bid. Read more >

Getty Images

The Republican-led Senate is set to deal President Donald Trump a rebuke on his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border, with the only remaining question how many GOP senators will join Democrats in defying him. Read more >

iStock / kr7ysztof

