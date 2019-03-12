News 2 Know: Deadly shooting in Waller, World Wide Web's birthday and more

It's Tuesday, but not just any Tuesday. It's also National Pancake Day! We've got a few suggestions for Houston faves to help you celebrate, but we also want to know which pancake house is your favorite. Let us know here.

On this day in 1989, the file structure that became the World Wide Web was introduced by English scientist Tim Berners-Lee.

Today's Weather

Foggy weather is how Tuesday started for some. Look for the clouds to stick around with warm temps, but things change starting Wednesday. Meteorologist Justin Stapleton has a look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Trending right now

KPRC2 The mug shots of Jeremy Antonio Garcia (left), Segundo Abrego III (left center), Oscar Luis Abrego (right center) and Pablo Cantu Jr. (right).

Four men were arrested after a violent altercation at a southeast Houston restaurant last week. Read more >

Local News

Vincent Crivelli/KPRC Authorities said one person is dead after a shooting in Waller.

Authorities said one person is dead after a shooting in Waller. Read more >

KPRC2 The mug shot of Santana Losoya and the scene where he is accused of shooting his girlfriend to death on March 11, 2019.

A man who police say fatally shot his girlfriend was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail Monday and is set to be in court later Tuesday morning. Read more >

Texas News

KPRC2 Billy Don Urango

A tip led to the arrest of one of Texas' 10 most wanted sex offenders, according to authorities. Read more >

National News

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department via CNN A police sketch of the girl found in a duffel bag (left) identified as Trinity Love Jones, age 9 (right).

When 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones was found dead in a duffel bag, the pink shirt she wore gave a glimpse into her hopes for the future. Read more >

Moo!

A cow at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo appeared to want to take in the show from the audience and not participate. Read more >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.