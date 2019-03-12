News 2 Know: Deadly shooting in Waller, World Wide Web's birthday and more

It's Tuesday, but not just any Tuesday. It's also National Pancake Day! We've got a few suggestions for Houston faves to help you celebrate, but we also want to know which pancake house is your favorite. Let us know here.
On this day in 1989, the file structure that became the World Wide Web was introduced by English scientist Tim Berners-Lee.
Today's Weather
Foggy weather is how Tuesday started for some. Look for the clouds to stick around with warm temps, but things change starting Wednesday. Meteorologist Justin Stapleton has a look at the forecast.
Trending right now
VIDEO: 4 arrested after fight with deputies at Bombshells
Four men were arrested after a violent altercation at a southeast Houston restaurant last week. Read more >
Local News
Person found shot to death in apartment complex parking lot in Waller, investigators say
Authorities said one person is dead after a shooting in Waller. Read more >
Man charged in connection with girlfriend's death due in court
A man who police say fatally shot his girlfriend was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail Monday and is set to be in court later Tuesday morning. Read more >
Texas News
CAUGHT: Tip leads to arrest of Texas 10 most wanted sex offender
A tip led to the arrest of one of Texas' 10 most wanted sex offenders, according to authorities. Read more >
National News
Mysteries surround 9-year-old girl found dead in duffel bag
When 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones was found dead in a duffel bag, the pink shirt she wore gave a glimpse into her hopes for the future. Read more >
Moo!
Houston Rodeo cow wants to be spectator in stands, not part of event
A cow at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo appeared to want to take in the show from the audience and not participate. Read more >
