News 2 Know: Chilly weather sticking around, Cardi B to make rodeo debut and more

Today's Weather

A lingering cold front has thwarted Friday's expected warm up. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the weather rollercoaster that will continue through next week.

A father said he was heartbroken after his son parted ways with a prized possession, not realizing its true value. Read more >

KPRC One person is dead and another is fighting for his life after a three-car crash in southeast Houston, March 1, 2019.

One person is dead and another is fighting for his life after a three-car crash in southeast Houston. Read more >

A Houston teacher who went on a racist rant outside a grocery store was fired from her job as a teacher at Awty International School. Read more >

A woman, remaining anonymous for her safety, said she never thought she'd get back to the United States, but with the help of international organizations, she is now safe in South Texas. Read more >

A day care worker in Missouri was charged Thursday with child abuse after she was captured on a surveillance video throwing a 3-year-old girl into furniture last month, police said. Read more >

Cardi B may not be known for her family-friendly performances, but she is a big-time entertainer and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said she was chosen for a lot of reasons. Read more >

