News 2 Know: Chilly weather sticking around, Cardi B to make rodeo debut and more

Today's Weather
A lingering cold front has thwarted Friday's expected warm up. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the weather rollercoaster that will continue through next week.
Trending right now
Boy laments decision to sell Navy SEAL's ax
A father said he was heartbroken after his son parted ways with a prized possession, not realizing its true value. Read more >
Local News
Ride share passenger dead, driver critical after man crashes into car with Uber sticker
One person is dead and another is fighting for his life after a three-car crash in southeast Houston. Read more >
Teacher fired after racist rant at west Houston grocery store
A Houston teacher who went on a racist rant outside a grocery store was fired from her job as a teacher at Awty International School. Read more >
Texas News
Escaping financial and domestic abuse in a foreign country
A woman, remaining anonymous for her safety, said she never thought she'd get back to the United States, but with the help of international organizations, she is now safe in South Texas. Read more >
National News
Video shows Missouri day care worker throwing toddler
A day care worker in Missouri was charged Thursday with child abuse after she was captured on a surveillance video throwing a 3-year-old girl into furniture last month, police said. Read more >
Okurrrr! Are you ready?
Cardi B to bring diversity, unique performance in highly anticipated rodeo debut
Cardi B may not be known for her family-friendly performances, but she is a big-time entertainer and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said she was chosen for a lot of reasons. Read more >
