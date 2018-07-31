News 2 Know for July 31, 2018

Happy Tuesday and last day of July!
If you’ve missed the rain and relished the heat, then today might be the best day for you. Our best chance of rain this week happens today, and temperatures will be a bit lower because of all the clouds. Here’s a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin:
Local News
Here are some of the Houston-area stories that you may have missed overnight or that we will be following today.
Firefighter chases pair after carjacking
According to police, a firefighter witnessed the carjacking around 2 a.m. on Beltway 8 at Lee Road and followed the thieves while giving police their location over the phone. More>
Judge orders children out of Manvel immigration center
A federal court judge in California on Monday ordered the US government to make immediate changes to how it treats undocumented immigrant children it has placed in secure facilities. More>
I-10 named one of the most dangerous highways
The stretch of I-10 that runs through Texas from New Mexico to Louisiana has been named as one of the most deadly stretches of highway in the country, according to a study by ValuePenguin. More>
Texas News
1 arrested after shark stolen in San Antonio Aquarium
Leon Valley police say a well-trained trio took Shark Week too far, stealing a horn shark from the San Antonio Aquarium Saturday afternoon. More>
National & World News
Manafort trial starts
The trial for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort begins today in Virginia. More>
North Korea may be working on missiles, report says
New indicators, including satellite images, show that North Korea could be in the midst of building new missiles, the Washington Post reported Monday, citing officials familiar with the intelligence. More>
Just for fun
Look up, tonight! Mars is the closest it has been to Earth in 15 years.
Get outside TONIGHT to see Mars as it approaches Earth closer than it has been in 15 years! Here's what you need to know: https://t.co/RCvRNZE9TH
Cloudy skies? Watch it online LIVE NOW: https://t.co/FTSHEGteEm pic.twitter.com/WxWiyp60zx — NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2018
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.