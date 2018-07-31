News 2 Know for July 31, 2018

Happy Tuesday and last day of July!

If you’ve missed the rain and relished the heat, then today might be the best day for you. Our best chance of rain this week happens today, and temperatures will be a bit lower because of all the clouds. Here’s a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin:

Local News

Here are some of the Houston-area stories that you may have missed overnight or that we will be following today.

According to police, a firefighter witnessed the carjacking around 2 a.m. on Beltway 8 at Lee Road and followed the thieves while giving police their location over the phone. More>

A federal court judge in California on Monday ordered the US government to make immediate changes to how it treats undocumented immigrant children it has placed in secure facilities. More>

2006 Getty Images Signs indicating the highest speed limit in the country stands by I-10 outside of the West Texas town of El Paso on July 21, 2006.

The stretch of I-10 that runs through Texas from New Mexico to Louisiana has been named as one of the most deadly stretches of highway in the country, according to a study by ValuePenguin. More>

Texas News

KSAT.com Suspects seen on camera in a horn shark theft at the San Antonio Aquarium on July 28, 2018.

Leon Valley police say a well-trained trio took Shark Week too far, stealing a horn shark from the San Antonio Aquarium Saturday afternoon. More>

National & World News

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.

The trial for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort begins today in Virginia. More>

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

New indicators, including satellite images, show that North Korea could be in the midst of building new missiles, the Washington Post reported Monday, citing officials familiar with the intelligence. More>

Just for fun

Look up, tonight! Mars is the closest it has been to Earth in 15 years.

Get outside TONIGHT to see Mars as it approaches Earth closer than it has been in 15 years! Here's what you need to know: https://t.co/RCvRNZE9TH



Cloudy skies? Watch it online LIVE NOW: https://t.co/FTSHEGteEm pic.twitter.com/WxWiyp60zx — NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2018

