News 2 Know: Second man charged in 7-year-old's death due in court, species goes extinct and more

It's Wednesday! Today National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, so be sure to honor the day by taking some time to thank a law enforcement officer for their service.
Today's Weather
The warm weather was nice, but it's not here to stay. Meteorologist Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.
Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.
Local News
Second man charged in Jazmine Barnes' death due in court
One of two men charged in the death of Jazmine Barnes, 7, is set to appear in court on an unrelated drug charge Wednesday. Read more >
Woman shot in face after dropping someone off at Hastings HS, police say
A woman was shot in the face after she and her boyfriend dropped someone off at Hastings High School on Tuesday, according to authorities. Read more >
Business owner fed up with flooded parking lot
There's a flooded parking lot at a truck shop in southwest Houston. The water is not from a recent storm because there wasn't one. It's the result of rain from last Friday. It's a problem they've been dealing with for more than three years. Read more >
Texas News
Beto O'Rourke stokes 2020 speculation
As Beto O'Rourke weighs whether to run for president in 2020, he and his top aides are carefully keeping alive expectations that he'll ultimately seek the Democratic nomination. Read more >
National News
Lonely George, last Hawaiian tree snail, dies
Lonely George has died. With him went an entire species. Read more >
Future of Space Travel
First unmanned orbital test of SpaceX ship designed to carry crew could be only weeks away
We could be only weeks away from the first major test of a private spaceship designed to take American astronauts back to space on an American rocket from American soil. Read more >
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.