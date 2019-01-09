News 2 Know: Second man charged in 7-year-old's death due in court, species goes extinct and more

It's Wednesday! Today National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, so be sure to honor the day by taking some time to thank a law enforcement officer for their service.

KPRC/HCSO Larry Woodruffe, 24, was charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Jazmine Barnes. He is due in court Wednesday for an unrelated drug charge.

One of two men charged in the death of Jazmine Barnes, 7, is set to appear in court on an unrelated drug charge Wednesday.​ ​​​​​​Read more >

KPRC2 Police said the passenger in this white vehicle was shot in the face on Jan. 8, 2019.

A woman was shot in the face after she and her boyfriend dropped someone off at Hastings High School on Tuesday, according to authorities. Read more >

There's a flooded parking lot at a truck shop in southwest Houston. The water is not from a recent storm because there wasn't one. It's the result of rain from last Friday. It's a problem they've been dealing with for more than three years. Read more >



Copyright 2018 CNN Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, takes the stage to speak at the Pan American Neighborhood Park in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.

As Beto O'Rourke weighs whether to run for president in 2020, he and his top aides are carefully keeping alive expectations that he'll ultimately seek the Democratic nomination. Read more >

Hawaii DLNR via CNN The Achatinella apexfulva was one of the first species discovered on the Hawaiian Islands, Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources says.

Lonely George has died. With him went an entire species. Read more >

We could be only weeks away from the first major test of a private spaceship designed to take American astronauts back to space on an American rocket from American soil. Read more >

