News 2 Know: Jazmine Barnes suspect due in court, search for boy in Texas City and more

Welcome back to Monday! Let's face it, a lot of you spent last week still celebrating the holidays. Now it's time to come back to reality.
On the plus side, today is National Bobblehead Day -- a holiday Dwight Schrute of "The Office" would surely celebrate.
Today's Weather
You'll notice a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day, with a few scattered showers possible. Here's meteorologist Britta Merwin with a quick look at the forecast.
Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.
Local News
Man arrested in connection with Jazmine Barnes' death due back in court
One of the men taken into custody and charged in connection with the death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes is due back in court Monday. Read more >
Criminal history of suspects connected with slaying of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
A look into the criminal history of two suspects connected with the slaying of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. Read more >
Search for child with autism missing in Texas City resumes
EquuSearch and dive teams resumed searching for a 7-year-old child with autism at 6 a.m. Monday. Read more >
Texas News
Videos released of woman accused of kidnapping 8-month-old boy in San Antonio
Authorities released videos of a woman accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old boy Friday night, according to KSAT news. Read more >
National News
Militia: Americans accused of fighting for ISIS captured in Syria
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured two Americans in Syria who are suspected of being ISIS fighters, the militia said in press release Sunday. Read more >
Match made in heaven?
Apple partners with Samsung to bring iTunes to smart TVs
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.