News 2 Know: Jazmine Barnes suspect due in court, search for boy in Texas City and more

Welcome back to Monday! Let's face it, a lot of you spent last week still celebrating the holidays. Now it's time to come back to reality.

On the plus side, today is National Bobblehead Day -- a holiday Dwight Schrute of "The Office" would surely celebrate.

Today's Weather

You'll notice a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day, with a few scattered showers possible. Here's meteorologist Britta Merwin with a quick look at the forecast.

Local News

On Scene TV

One of the men taken into custody and charged in connection with the death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes is due back in court Monday. Read more >

A look into the criminal history of two suspects connected with the slaying of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. Read more >

EquuSearch and dive teams resumed searching for a 7-year-old child with autism at 6 a.m. Monday. Read more >



Texas News

Authorities released videos of a woman accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old boy Friday night, according to KSAT news. Read more >

National News

ISIS Propaganda via CNN Three people were killed and 13 others wounded when a car bomb exploded in an outdoor market in the city of Tal Afar in northwestern Iraq on Tuesday, according to Iraqi military Brig. Gen. Abdul Jabbar al-Darraji.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured two Americans in Syria who are suspected of being ISIS fighters, the militia said in press release Sunday. Read more >

Match made in heaven?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Apple is opening up its ecosystem to one of its biggest rivals by giving owners of Samsung TVs direct access to iTunes content. Read more >

