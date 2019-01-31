News 2 Know: Texas dioceses to release clergy list, woman shot in head and more

Hello, and welcome to Thursday. It's also yaD drawkcaB lanoitaN! Get it? Historians say that Leonardo da Vinci wrote backward, so we're in good company today.

On this day in 1949, the first daytime soap opera aired on NBC in Chicago. It was called "These Are My Children."

Today's Weather

Keep the umbrella handy. Some rain is expected today as warmer temperatures begin moving into the Houston region. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and 14 other Texas Catholic dioceses plan to release a list of names after an investigation dating back to 1950. Read more >

KPRC Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in the street in front of a home in the Spring area.

The frightening moments when Ray Gravenstein said he did all he could to get a pair of dogs off his cat, Boomer, can be heard on his doorbell video. Read more >

Texas News

2013 Getty Images David Daniels attends the 8th annual Opera News Awards at The Plaza Hotel on April 21, 2013 in New York City.

A renowned opera singer and University of Michigan professor is in police custody on allegations that he and his husband in 2010 sexually assaulted a singer in Houston. Read more >

National News

Hannah MacNorlin/American Immigration Lawyers Association via CNN In this screengrab from a handout video provided by the American Immigration Lawyers Association, people are seen lining up outside the Atlanta Immigration Court on October 31.

The government shutdown over President Donald Trump's proposed border wall has paralyzed the nation's already bogged-down immigration courts. Read more >

Medicine recall expanded

PRNewsfoto/Tris Pharma, Inc.

Several lots of infant liquid ibuprofen are being recalled due to the bottles potentially containing higher concentrations of ibuprofen. Read more >

