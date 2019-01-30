News 2 Know: Lawsuit over FaceTime spying bug, polar vortex turns deadly and more

Welcome to Wednesday. It's also National Croissant Day. One of these warm, flaky, buttery pastries sure sounds good on a chilly morning like this one.
On this day in 1961, Patsy Cline releases her single, "I Fall to Pieces." It would go on to become Billboard's Song of the Year.
Today's Weather
It's still a chilly start, but it will be slightly warmer today. A much bigger warm-up is on the way, though. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.
Local News
'They're far from drug dealers': Neighbors confused after deadly shootout
The Houston Police Department position is clear: 7800 Harding St. was a drug house where black tar heroin was sold -- and where the homeowner opened fire on, and injured, several undercover officers on Monday. Read more >
Houston lawyer first to file lawsuit over FaceTime glitch
A Houston attorney has filed a 30-page lawsuit against Apple stemming from the FaceTime glitch that allows callers to listen in even if the other person doesn’t pick up. Read more >
Homebuyers need to be careful of down payment scheme
For Brian Bridges, it was a real estate deception he never saw coming. Read more >
Texas News
Boy, 12, charged in slaying of Uvalde boxer
Police say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a boxer at the victim's South Texas home. Read more >
National News
Polar vortex turns fatal, forces shut down of several services
A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest, forcing widespread closure of schools and offices and prompting the U.S. Postal Service to take the rare step of suspending mail delivery to a wide swath of the region because of the cold. Read more >
Sexy serial killer?
Netflix creeped out about Ted Bundy's 'alleged hotness'
Ted Bundy is back on a lot of people's minds, with two projects on the serial killer in the news. Read more >
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.