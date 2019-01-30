News 2 Know: Lawsuit over FaceTime spying bug, polar vortex turns deadly and more

Welcome to Wednesday. It's also National Croissant Day. One of these warm, flaky, buttery pastries sure sounds good on a chilly morning like this one.

On this day in 1961, Patsy Cline releases her single, "I Fall to Pieces." It would go on to become Billboard's Song of the Year.

Today's Weather

It's still a chilly start, but it will be slightly warmer today. A much bigger warm-up is on the way, though. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC/HPD Dennis Tuttle, left, and Rhogena Nicholas, right, are seen in photos that were shown by police during a news conference in Houston on Jan. 29, 2019.

The Houston Police Department position is clear: 7800 Harding St. was a drug house where black tar heroin was sold -- and where the homeowner opened fire on, and injured, several undercover officers on Monday. Read more >

A Houston attorney has filed a 30-page lawsuit against Apple stemming from the FaceTime glitch that allows callers to listen in even if the other person doesn’t pick up. Read more >

KPRC A for sale sign is displayed outside a home in Washington on Sept. 11, 2018.

For Brian Bridges, it was a real estate deception he never saw coming. Read more >

Texas News

Police say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a boxer at the victim's South Texas home. Read more >

National News

CNN Weather

A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest, forcing widespread closure of schools and offices and prompting the U.S. Postal Service to take the rare step of suspending mail delivery to a wide swath of the region because of the cold. Read more >

Sexy serial killer?

Ted Bundy is back on a lot of people's minds, with two projects on the serial killer in the news. Read more >

