News 2 Know: Rain finally expected to clear out, good Samaritan dies helping troopers and more

We've had some dreary weather for the past few days, but luckily it won't last much longer. The sun will be back soon for a spectacular weekend.

Today's Weather

Meteorologist Eric Braate has a look at the forecast.

Local News

CNN, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Jazmine Barnes

The death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes has caught the attention of a community activist in New York City, who has offered a large sum of money to whoever turns in her killer. Read more >

Terrifying home surveillance video shows a recent robbery that turned violent. Read more >

KPRC2 Undated photos of Glenn Sanco.

A Fort Bend County wrecker driver is being remembered as a hero. Read more >



Texas News

John Moore/Getty Images An RV camp sits within the Chisos Basin of the Big Bend National Park in West Texas.

Josh Snider hoped the government shutdown would mean fewer crowds at Big Bend National Park during his Christmas Eve hike, even if it meant no visitor services or staff patrolling the Texas countryside. Read more >

National News

A new plastic straw law had unexpected consequences when a man lashed out at a worker at a fast food chain. Read more >

Ready to Party

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's 2019 lineup is shaping up. Read more >

