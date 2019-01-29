News 2 Know: 4 officers shot, bug lets FaceTime spy on you and more

It's Tuesday and also Plan For Vacation Day. Sounds like a good idea right now. Maybe somewhere tropical and very warm.

On this day in 1595, William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" is believed to have been first performed, but it wouldn't be published for another two years.

Today's Weather

Like I said, somewhere warm sounds nice today. Blustery winds are making those temps in the 30s this morning feel even colder. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Local News

KPRC Four Houston police officers are waking up in the hospital and one in waking up at home after a violent shoot out Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

Four Houston police officers are waking up in the hospital and one is waking up at home after a violent shootout Monday. Read more >

A Lyft driver claims a man pulled a knife on her after he got into her vehicle near League City. Read more >

Family members of a terminally ill cancer patient who has been missing since Thursday said he has been found. Read more >

Texas News

Sgt. Marco A. Gomez via CNN

The thousands in attendance as Joseph Walker was laid to rest Monday couldn't tell you much about him -- except that he served his country. Read more >

National News

Monroe County Sheriff's Office via CNN Savannah Leigh Pruitt

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for at least two weeks. Read more >

Big time FaceTime bug

Rolsan Rahman/Getty Images via CNN A newly discovered bug in Apple's FaceTime software lets Apple users listen in on the people they are calling, and even see through their front-facing camera, without them picking-up the call.

A newly discovered bug in Apple's FaceTime software lets Apple users listen in on the people they are calling, and even see through their front-facing camera, without them picking-up the call. Read more >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.