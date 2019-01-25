News 2 Know: Major downtown ramp closure starts, Roger Stone indicted and more

Happy Friday! Today is National Irish Coffee Day, so spruce up your morning Joe with a little something extra, *wink, wink* (but only if you don't plan on driving).

Houston is waking up to another cold morning, so be sure to put on some extra layers as you leave today.

Today's Weather

The cold morning will give way to a beautiful afternoon ahead of another cold snap. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC One person has been taken into custody after two men led police on an early morning chase that started in southeast Houston and ended in northeast Houston after going through downtown.

KPRC Traffic moves along Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway near the interchange with Interstate 69 and State Highway 288 near downtown Houston on Jan. 21, 2019.

Officials at the Texas Department of Public Safety said they will permanently close the ramp that connects northbound Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway to State Highway 288 and Interstate 69 at 9 p.m. Friday. Read more >

It's happening every day in Houston and surrounding areas: Homes, cars and even businesses are being broken into and burglarized. Read more >

Texas News

On Tuesday, state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, filed legislation to establish Texas’ first-ever flood plan – slated for completion by September 2024. Read more >

National News

Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, was arrested Friday morning on several criminal charges stemming from the special counsel's Russia investigation. Read more >

Weekend Fun

From superheroes to our hometown heroes - the Astros, there are plenty of free things to do in Houston this weekend. Read more >

