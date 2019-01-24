News 2 Know: Man charged with assault laughs in court, 3 killed in head-on crash and more

Happy Friday eve! Today is National Compliment Day, so take some time out of your day to say some kind words to someone you know or even a complete stranger.

Houston is waking up to freezing temperatures and frosty windows. Be sure to grab an ice scraper or a credit card to get the ice off your windshield.

Today's Weather

The day is expected to be cold, but at least the sun is coming back out. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

A driver accused of trying to run over a school security guard laughed in the face of a judge while he appeared in court Thursday. Read more >

The HISD board of trustees will sit with a lawyer behind closed doors following Thursday’s regularly scheduled, much-awaited Houston Independent School District board meeting. Read more >

KPRC2 The scene of a fatal crash in Liberty County on Jan. 23, 2019.

Three people were killed in a head-on crash Wednesday night in Liberty County, according to authorities. Read more >

Texas News

For years, the state of Texas has fought to keep the identity of an execution drug supplier a secret. On Wednesday, the Texas Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether that company's identity should finally be revealed. Read more >

National News

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Concern is mounting across the country over whether the government shutdown might have an effect on school lunches. Read more >

Spruce it Up

CNN video

Sixty-five percent of employers are researching you on social media to see how you present yourself. So those wild photos of your last trip to Vegas may not be what you want them to see.​​​​​​​ Read more >

