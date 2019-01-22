News 2 Know: Wounded driver crashes into bus, Oscar nominations announced and more

Happy Tuesday.

On this day in 1857, the National Association of Baseball Players founded in New York.

Today's Weather

A big change is on the way, and you could even see a few snowflakes on Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC Vehicle crashes into Spring ISD bus, and the driver of the vehicle has suffered a gunshot wound, deputies say.

KPRC2 The scene where a man was shot near MacGregor Park on Jan. 21, 2019.

A man was shot Monday after getting into an argument with another man at a southeast Houston park, according to Houston police. Read more >

KPRC Deputies are investigating after two people were stabbed at a motel in the Spring area.

Texas News

AP Photo/Eric Gay Actor Matthew McConaughey, right, visits with Texas forward Dylan Osetkowski before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

Matthew McConaughey knows how to wear any suit, but particularly a burnt orange one. Read more >

National News

Twitter suspended an account on Monday afternoon that helped spread a controversial encounter between a Native American elder and a group of high school students wearing Make America Great Again hats. Read more >

And the nominees are...

Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" and Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" led all films with 10 nominations each to the 91st Academy Awards, while Netflix and Marvel each scored their first best picture nomination. Read more >

