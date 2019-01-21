News 2 Know: It's MLK Day, Kamala Harris runs for president and more

Welcome to Monday, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There are a couple of parades going on in Houston to celebrate the civil rights leader. There's more information below.

In King's honor, here's a quote from his famous "I Have a Dream" speech:

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

Today's Weather

It will be a little warmer today than it was over the weekend, but that warm-up will be shortlived. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Local News

KPRC In Houston, two prominent parades – one in downtown and another in midtown - that have been in the city for 25 years will be taking place just blocks from each other.

The nation will be honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday with parades and events in various cities from coast to coast. Read more >

A man is accused of running a red light and plowing into another car, severely injuring a child and woman, the district attorney's office said. Read more >

KPRC A firefighter was hospitalized after an early morning house fire in southeast Houston.

A firefighter has been hospitalized after an early morning house fire in southeast Houston. ​​​​Read more >

Texas News

Texas is a major global destination for human trafficking, according to a study by Cheryl Butler in the Akron Law Review. Read more >

National News

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images California Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris

The California Democrat told ABC's "Good Morning America" that she's entering the increasingly crowded field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.​​​​​​​ Read more >

Robbed!

Getty Images Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a pass in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A big comeback. A blown call. And, finally, a booming kick that sent the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl. Read more >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.