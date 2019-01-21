News 2 Know: It's MLK Day, Kamala Harris runs for president and more

Welcome to Monday, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There are a couple of parades going on in Houston to celebrate the civil rights leader. There's more information below.
In King's honor, here's a quote from his famous "I Have a Dream" speech:
"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."
Today's Weather
It will be a little warmer today than it was over the weekend, but that warm-up will be shortlived. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.
Local News
Houston prepares to celebrate MLK day with two dueling parades
The nation will be honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday with parades and events in various cities from coast to coast. Read more >
Drunken driver crash leaves 5-year-old girl, woman critically injured
A man is accused of running a red light and plowing into another car, severely injuring a child and woman, the district attorney's office said. Read more >
Firefighter hospitalized after fire at SE Houston home
A firefighter has been hospitalized after an early morning house fire in southeast Houston. Read more >
Texas News
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Texas is a major global destination for human trafficking, according to a study by Cheryl Butler in the Akron Law Review. Read more >
National News
California Sen. Kamala Harris jumps into 2020 presidential race
The California Democrat told ABC's "Good Morning America" that she's entering the increasingly crowded field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination. Read more >
Robbed!
Blown call, Zuerlein's 57-yard FG send Rams to Super Bowl
A big comeback. A blown call. And, finally, a booming kick that sent the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl. Read more >
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.