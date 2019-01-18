News 2 Know: Church shooter kills himself, Freebie Friday and more

Happy Friday, and also National Winnie-The-Pooh Day! To celebrate, I thought I'd share one of my favorite quotes from Pooh Bear:

“You’re braver than you believe and stronger and smarter than you think.”

I hope you have a great day!

Today's Weather

It's kind of a foggy start to the morning. Temperatures will be mild today before taking a tumble tonight. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the weekend forecast.

Local News

A man wanted in a deadly shooting at a Catholic church was found dead during a standoff in a west Houston hotel. Read more >

A man is in custody after police say he drove onto train tracks after an incident with an Uber driver just north of the Theater District in downtown. Read more >

Police and prosecutors are trying to understand why the number of domestic violence-related murders spiked in Houston last year. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said domestic violence-related murders accounted for 20 percent of all murders committed in the city in 2018. Read more >

Texas News

A Texas state representative has filed a bill to eliminate the STAAR test. Read more >

National News

President Donald Trump personally directed his longtime former attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about the Moscow Trump Tower project, two federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation of the matter told BuzzFeed. Read more >

Freebie Friday

It is Freebie Friday, and we found a load of free events to fill your chilly weekend. Read more >

