News 2 Know: Human trafficking arrests, teacher pay raises and more

On this day in 1984, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recording TV programs on a personal VCR for private viewing later doesn't violate federal copyright laws.
Today's Weather
It'll be a lot warmer today, and there's good news on the weekend cold snap. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.
Local News
Houston man charged in trafficking case is father to 2 young children
Three people arrested Tuesday after police said they held a woman against her will and forced her into prostitution appeared in court Thursday. Read more >
Teacher on paid administrative leave after being accused of watching porn in class
A La Porte teacher has been barred from the classroom after he was accused of watching porn while in the classroom. Read more >
Boy killed in apparent accidental shooting at Oak Forest apartment complex, HPD says
A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday in an apparent accidental shooting at an apartment in northwest Houston, according to police. Read more >
Texas News
Texas Senate budget offers up $3B in pay raises for extra $5K per teacher
Almost everyone at the Texas Capitol agrees the state should spend more money on public schools, but for House and Senate leaders, but how much is enough? On Tuesday, that became a $3 billion question. Read more >
National News
Inside GM plant, where nooses, 'whites-only' signs hung
It took 14 months for the noose to show up. Read more >
Bon Voyage!
Tips for how to get the best bang for your buck for your 2019 travels
We are just 17 days into 2019. Do you know where you are going this year? Read more >
