News 2 Know: Human trafficking arrests, teacher pay raises and more

Hello, and welcome to Thursday! It's National Hot Buttered Rum Day. Sounds a good way to unwind after work, right?

On this day in 1984, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recording TV programs on a personal VCR for private viewing later doesn't violate federal copyright laws.

Today's Weather

It'll be a lot warmer today, and there's good news on the weekend cold snap. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Local News

KPRC Kevin Winston appeared in court Thursday after he and two others were arrested and charged in connection with a human trafficking case, Jan. 17, 2019.

Three people arrested Tuesday after police said they held a woman against her will and forced her into prostitution appeared in court Thursday. Read more >

KPRC A La Porte teacher has been barred from the classroom after he was accused of watching porn while in the classroom, Jan. 16, 2019.

A La Porte teacher has been barred from the classroom after he was accused of watching porn while in the classroom. Read more >

KPRC2 The scene where a boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex on 34th Street on Jan. 16, 2019.

A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday in an apparent accidental shooting at an apartment in northwest Houston, according to police. Read more >

Texas News

Pexels photo

Almost everyone at the Texas Capitol agrees the state should spend more money on public schools, but for House and Senate leaders, but how much is enough? On Tuesday, that became a $3 billion question. Read more >

National News

Mallory Simon/CNN A noose that was found hanging in the plant and graffiti marking the bathroom "White's Only."

It took 14 months for the noose to show up. Read more >

Bon Voyage!

freeimages.com/krzysiuc

We are just 17 days into 2019. Do you know where you are going this year? Read more >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.