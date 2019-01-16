News 2 Know: Kidnapping thwarted, economic impact of shutdown and more

Happy Wednesday! Hope you're having a great work week.
Today's Weather
It'll be a little warmer today, but keep the umbrella handy. That arctic blast is also still in the forecast. Meteorologist Eric Braate has a quick look at the forecast.
Local News
Authorities praise child after screams thwart attempted abduction
Authorities are commending a 10-year-old girl for doing exactly what they want all children to do when a stranger calls out to them or they find themselves in danger. Read more >
'We will move forward': Mayor, firefighters union to discuss Prop B
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Professional Firefighters Association will be meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss Proposition B. Read more >
Grand Parkway safety barriers questioned after deadly crash
Channel 2 Investigates has learned that a median fence specifically designed to avoid head-on collisions was ineffective in preventing the Dec. 12 accident that killed two people on the Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County. Read more >
Texas News
Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick sworn in for second terms
Hundreds gathered Tuesday in Austin to witness the second inauguration of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Read more >
National News
WH: Economic damage from shutdown worse than predicted
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Tuesday that the negative impact on the United States' economic growth from the partial government shutdown will be worse than anticipated. Read more >
Rejoice!
Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market branches out with Spring Spectacular
The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is branching out with a new event for the spring. Read more >
