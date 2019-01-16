News 2 Know: Kidnapping thwarted, economic impact of shutdown and more

Happy Wednesday! Hope you're having a great work week.

Today is also National Nothing Day. Apparently, it was a holiday created so that we don't have to celebrate a holiday.

Today's Weather

It'll be a little warmer today, but keep the umbrella handy. That arctic blast is also still in the forecast. Meteorologist Eric Braate has a quick look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC2 The house where two men were arrested after police said they attempted to abduct a girl on Jan. 15, 2019.

Authorities are commending a 10-year-old girl for doing exactly what they want all children to do when a stranger calls out to them or they find themselves in danger. Read more >

KPRC2

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Professional Firefighters Association will be meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss Proposition B. Read more >

KPRC2 The scene of a fatal crash on the Grand Parkway on Dec. 12, 2018.

Channel 2 Investigates has learned that a median fence specifically designed to avoid head-on collisions was ineffective in preventing the Dec. 12 accident that killed two people on the Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County. Read more >



Texas News

KPRC Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) speaks on the steps of the Texas Capitol after his second inauguration in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 15, 2019.

Hundreds gathered Tuesday in Austin to witness the second inauguration of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Read more >

National News

KPRC A federal worker holds a sign during a protest near the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Jan. 15, 2019. The group is calling for an end to the partial government shutdown.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Tuesday that the negative impact on the United States' economic growth from the partial government shutdown will be worse than anticipated. Read more >

Rejoice!

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring Spectacular logo, 2019.

The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is branching out with a new event for the spring. Read more >

