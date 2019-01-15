News 2 Know: Chase reached 100 mph, fire damages apartments and more

Welcome to Tuesday. It's also National Hat Day, so don your favorite jaunty cap and celebrate!

Today also marks 18 years since the launch of Wikipedia. The online, crowd-sourced encyclopedia was created by Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger in 2001.

Not as chilly this morning as it was yesterday, but don't let the tiny warmup fool you. Winter is coming this weekend! Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick weather update.

Local News

KPRC The driver who police say chased an SUV full of teens after they threw eggs at his car appeared in court Tuesday.

KPRC Multiple units were damaged in an apartment fire in north Haris County

A fire ripped through a north Harris County apartment complex damaging several units. Read more >

KPRC 2

A former emergency medical service volunteer at the South Houston Fire station is accused of touching a teen girl inappropriately at the firehouse. Read more >



Texas News

CNN Money

Police in northern Texas say a woman has been banned from a local Walmart after she spent several hours driving an electric shopping cart around the store's parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can. Read more >

National News

Pool image via CNN Jake Patterson has confessed to fatally shooting James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, before abducting their teenage daughter, Jayme Closs.

When Jake Patterson left his Gordon, Wisconsin, home for a few hours January 10, he left Jayme Closs hidden under a bed surrounded by heavy bins and weights to prevent her from leaving. Read more >

So long, Dolly

Getty Images Actress Carol Channing, whose career spanned decades on Broadway and on television, has died at age 97.

