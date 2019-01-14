News 2 Know: Terminal B checkpoint closed, Good Samaritan dies and more

Here we go, gang! It's Monday! Welcome to another wonderful work week.

Today is also National Dress Up Your Pet Day, and who doesn't love to see pics of a wiener dog dressed in a hot dog costume? You can share your pet pics with us, too. Just email them to share@click2houston.com.

It was a cold start to Monday, and that'll be the rule for most of the week. Next weekend looks to be even colder! Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

The ticketing and security checkpoint at George Bush Intercontinental Airport's Terminal B remained closed Monday because of a shortage of TSA workers, who are not being paid during the government shutdown. Read more >

A man accused of stealing a pickup early Monday and leading police on a chase was arrested in Kingwood, authorities said. Read more >

A Southeast Houston man who neighbors say single-handedly pulled a Houston police officer from his burning patrol car has died. Read more >



Julián Castro has never won an election for statewide or federal office. But he’s running for president. Read more >

In the chaotic aftermath at the FBI following Director James Comey's firing, a half-dozen senior FBI officials huddled to set in motion the momentous move to open an investigation into President Donald Trump that included trying to understand why he was acting in ways that seemed to benefit Russia. Read more >

Through eight episodes that were all released on Netflix on New Year’s Day, Marie Kondo helps homeowners get their homes back in order.​​​​​​​ Read more >

