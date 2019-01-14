News 2 Know: Terminal B checkpoint closed, Good Samaritan dies and more

Here we go, gang! It's Monday! Welcome to another wonderful work week.
Today's Weather
It was a cold start to Monday, and that'll be the rule for most of the week. Next weekend looks to be even colder! Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.
Local News
Bush Airport's Terminal B checkpoint still closed amid TSA workers shortage
The ticketing and security checkpoint at George Bush Intercontinental Airport's Terminal B remained closed Monday because of a shortage of TSA workers, who are not being paid during the government shutdown. Read more >
Chase, 2-hour manhunt ends with man's arrest in Kingwood
A man accused of stealing a pickup early Monday and leading police on a chase was arrested in Kingwood, authorities said. Read more >
Good Samaritan who rescued HPD officer from burning car dies 2 weeks later in accident
A Southeast Houston man who neighbors say single-handedly pulled a Houston police officer from his burning patrol car has died. Read more >
Texas News
Here are 9 things to know about 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro
Julián Castro has never won an election for statewide or federal office. But he’s running for president. Read more >
National News
Transcripts detail beginning of FBI's Russia investigation
In the chaotic aftermath at the FBI following Director James Comey's firing, a half-dozen senior FBI officials huddled to set in motion the momentous move to open an investigation into President Donald Trump that included trying to understand why he was acting in ways that seemed to benefit Russia. Read more >
Kondo clean
Here's what you can and can't donate to Goodwill
Through eight episodes that were all released on Netflix on New Year’s Day, Marie Kondo helps homeowners get their homes back in order. Read more >
