News 2 Know: Rain is coming, deaf man dies in fire and more

Today's Weather

Friday will be a little bit warmer than yesterday, but a cold front will move through overnight, bringing rain and cooler weather. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC A man was killed in an overnight apartment fire Jan. 11, 2019.

One man is dead after an apartment fire in southwest Houston. Read more >

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Tickets for the 2019 Houston Rodeo went on sale Thursday at 10 a.m., but many people are waking up Friday morning upset and ticketless. Read more >

Two arrests were made in connection with a drive-by shooting that put a teenage girl in the hospital just an hour after authorities put out a call for help. Read more >



Texas News

President Donald Trump arrived in McAllen Thursday for his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas for the first time amid an extended government shutdown with no deal in sight. Read more >

National News

Kristin Kasinskas was at home Thursday evening when someone pounded on the door. When she opened it, her neighbor was standing next to a skinny girl with unkempt hair and oversized shoes.​​​​​​​ Read more >

What's that sound?

NASA This image of a globular cluster of stars by the Hubble Space Telescope is one of the most ancient collections of stars known. The cluster, called NGC 6752, is more than 10 billion years old.

Far outside our Milky Way galaxy, something is causing repeating short bursts of radio waves to be released into space. Scientists have recorded the second repeating fast radio burst to be discovered, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.​​​​​​​ Read more >

