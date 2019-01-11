News 2 Know: Rain is coming, deaf man dies in fire and more

Happy Friday! That's right. Just a few more hours before you can enjoy the weekend.
Today is also National Milk Day, so pour a tall cold glass and celebrate.
Today's Weather
Friday will be a little bit warmer than yesterday, but a cold front will move through overnight, bringing rain and cooler weather. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Local News
Deaf man dies after overnight apartment fire despite neighbors' efforts to save him
One man is dead after an apartment fire in southwest Houston. Read more >
Houston rodeo under fire after massive ticket sales flop
Tickets for the 2019 Houston Rodeo went on sale Thursday at 10 a.m., but many people are waking up Friday morning upset and ticketless. Read more >
Two arrested after teenage girl shot in drive-by shooting, deputies say
Two arrests were made in connection with a drive-by shooting that put a teenage girl in the hospital just an hour after authorities put out a call for help. Read more >
Texas News
President Trump tours Texas border
President Donald Trump arrived in McAllen Thursday for his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas for the first time amid an extended government shutdown with no deal in sight. Read more >
National News
Woman describes how Jayme Closs ended up at her door
Kristin Kasinskas was at home Thursday evening when someone pounded on the door. When she opened it, her neighbor was standing next to a skinny girl with unkempt hair and oversized shoes. Read more >
What's that sound?
A second mysterious repeating fast radio burst has been detected in space
Far outside our Milky Way galaxy, something is causing repeating short bursts of radio waves to be released into space. Scientists have recorded the second repeating fast radio burst to be discovered, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature. Read more >
