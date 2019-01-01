News 2 Know: Dense fog kicks off Houston new year, celebrations around the world and more

Happy New Year! Today marks the first day of 2019. As you kick off your resolution, remember, failing is OK as long as you get back up.

Today is also National Hangover Day, so we understand if you partied a little too hard and prefer to start your resolutions tomorrow.

Today's Weather

The new year kicked off with dense fog across the area that caused plenty of issues on the road. While the weather will clear out, the nice conditions won't last long. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Local News

Houston Transtar

An 11-year-old child is dead and her father is in the hospital after a two-vehicle accident in northwest Harris County. Read more >

KPRC Judge-elect Lina Hidalgo was sworn in at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 01, 2019.

The new year started with a big change for Harris County. Judge-elect, Lina Hidalgo was sworn in at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday at the Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management. Read more >

A mother wounded by gunfire pleads to her daughter's killer to come forward. Read more >



Texas News

Austin Fire Department via CNN

First responders treated 56 people following a crash just after midnight New Year's Eve involving more than 20 vehicles near Austin, Texas. Read more >

National News

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

New year, new (richer by $425 million) you. The New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest in history, after the December 28 drawing named no winners. Last Friday's winning numbers were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38 and the gold Mega Ball was 21. Read More >

NYE Around The World

AP Photo/Bullit Marquez Fireworks light up the sky at the Eastwood Shopping Mall as Filipinos welcome the New Year Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines.

There are 39 different local times in use, which means it took 26 hours for the entire world to enter the New Year. Read More >

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.