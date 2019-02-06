News 2 Know: Alabama Buc-ee's sued, recapping State of the Union and more

Welcome to Wednesday! Not only is it hump day, but also National Frozen Yogurt Day! Sounds like the perfect excuse to enjoy some of that tasty frozen goodness.
On this day in 1965, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" by the Righteous Brothers hit number one.
Today's Weather
Fog isn't a big factor this morning for most of the area, and it will be an extremely warm day. Big changes are on the way, though. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.
Local News
ATF, HPD conduct drug bust at SW Houston apartment complex
A drug bust is going down at an apartment complex in southwest Houston after a months-long investigation. Read more >
Woodlands mother mad son was misdiagnosed with pediatric bipolar
Pediatric bipolar disorder is not something you usually hear about. Psychiatrists admit it's tough to diagnose a child and yet there seems to be a rise in the number of kids who doctors say have it. Read more >
What's behind increase of measles? Health official weighs in
Three confirmed measles cases in Harris County, one in Galveston County and another in Montgomery County have public health officials urging parents to have their children vaccinated. Read more >
Texas News
Under fire: New Alabama Buc-ee's sued for low gas prices
A beloved Texas business is causing controversy in Alabama. Read more >
National News
President Donald Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of Union
Facing a divided Congress for the first time, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to reject "the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution." He warned emboldened Democrats that "ridiculous partisan investigations" into his administration and businesses could hamper a surging American economy. Read more >
Target lower prices
Tips for getting the best bargains when shopping at Target
If you like shopping at Target, and you love getting a good deal, listen up. Read more >
