News 2 Know: Alabama Buc-ee's sued, recapping State of the Union and more

On this day in 1965, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" by the Righteous Brothers hit number one.

Fog isn't a big factor this morning for most of the area, and it will be an extremely warm day. Big changes are on the way, though. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

KPRC A drug bust is going down at an apartment complex in southwest Houston after a months-long investigation, Feb. 6, 2019.

A drug bust is going down at an apartment complex in southwest Houston after a months-long investigation. Read more >

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Pediatric bipolar disorder is not something you usually hear about. Psychiatrists admit it's tough to diagnose a child and yet there seems to be a rise in the number of kids who doctors say have it. Read more >

CDC/ Heinz F. Eichenwald, MD Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus and spread through the air, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Measles starts with a fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and sore throat, the CDC said.

Three confirmed measles cases in Harris County, one in Galveston County and another in Montgomery County have public health officials urging parents to have their children vaccinated. Read more >

WPMI A fire truck is parked in front of the first Buc-ee's location to open outside of Texas near Loxley, Alabama, on Jan. 21, 2019.

A beloved Texas business is causing controversy in Alabama. Read more >

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on Feb. 5, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

Facing a divided Congress for the first time, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to reject "the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution." He warned emboldened Democrats that "ridiculous partisan investigations" into his administration and businesses could hamper a surging American economy. Read more >

KPHO, KTVK, CNN

If you like shopping at Target, and you love getting a good deal, listen up. Read more >

