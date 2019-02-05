News 2 Know: Measles in Houston area, previewing State of the Union and more

Happy Tuesday. It's also National Weatherperson's Day, so a big thank you to the KPRC2 Severe Weather Team who work hard to bring you the forecast every day.

On this day in 1969, the population of the United States reached 200 million. According to the Census Bureau, the population stands at 329 million.

Today's Weather

Another muggy, warm winter day with fog for some. The trend will continue through the week until a cold front arrives. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC2 Officers investigate after a man fell from a Highway 288 overpass on Feb. 4, 2019.

A man who police said was suicidal, holding a knife and walking around on the freeway is expected to survive after he jumped off a bridge after officers shot him in the chest with a bean bag. Read more >

KPRC A woman, three boys and a girl were confirmed to have the measles, health officials in three Houston-area counties announced Monday.

Vaccinations are a highly controversial topic. Some parents argue vaccines can lead to autism. Meanwhile, health officials say vaccinations help keep children and their parents safe. Read more >

Channel 2 Investigates has learned the National Transportation Safety Board uncovered serious issues with Houston Hobby air traffic control following a plane crash that killed three people in 2016. Read more >

Texas News

Pool via CNN

People across the nation will be closely watching President Donald Trump Tuesday night as he gives a State of the Union address. Read more >

National News

President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the East Room of the White House on July 17, 2017, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Tree of Life massacre survivors. Sobriety from the opioid epidemic. A prisoner advocate. A tax cut beneficiary. A kid named Trump. Read more >

Astrodome's future

KPRC The Astrodome in Houston is seen from the air on Aug. 14, 2018.

Newly elected Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she has not decided whether the current plan for the Astrodome is the best path forward for the aging icon. Meanwhile, work on the Dome is moving forward with asbestos removal. Read more >

