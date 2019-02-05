News 2 Know: Measles in Houston area, previewing State of the Union and more

Happy Tuesday. It's also National Weatherperson's Day, so a big thank you to the KPRC2 Severe Weather Team who work hard to bring you the forecast every day.
On this day in 1969, the population of the United States reached 200 million. According to the Census Bureau, the population stands at 329 million.
Today's Weather
Another muggy, warm winter day with fog for some. The trend will continue through the week until a cold front arrives. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Local News
Suicidal man falls from Highway 288 overpass after being shot with bean bag, HPD says
A man who police said was suicidal, holding a knife and walking around on the freeway is expected to survive after he jumped off a bridge after officers shot him in the chest with a bean bag. Read more >
Health officials confirm 5 measles cases across 3 Houston-area counties
Vaccinations are a highly controversial topic. Some parents argue vaccines can lead to autism. Meanwhile, health officials say vaccinations help keep children and their parents safe. Read more >
NTSB interviews reveal problems with Hobby air traffic control tower
Channel 2 Investigates has learned the National Transportation Safety Board uncovered serious issues with Houston Hobby air traffic control following a plane crash that killed three people in 2016. Read more >
Texas News
Texas DACA recipient to join White House guests for State of the Union address
People across the nation will be closely watching President Donald Trump Tuesday night as he gives a State of the Union address. Read more >
National News
Trump's State of the Union guests highlight themes of his speech
Tree of Life massacre survivors. Sobriety from the opioid epidemic. A prisoner advocate. A tax cut beneficiary. A kid named Trump. Read more >
Astrodome's future
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo still deciding best plan for Astrodome
Newly elected Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she has not decided whether the current plan for the Astrodome is the best path forward for the aging icon. Meanwhile, work on the Dome is moving forward with asbestos removal. Read more >
