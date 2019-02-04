News 2 Know: Teen killed in shooting, Astroworld memorabilia for sale and more

Welcome to Monday. It's also National Football Hangover Day -- I think we all know why. So, mix up your favorite remedy to celebrate.

On this day in 2004, Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook from his Harvard dorm room.

A very foggy start will give way to a very soupy day. Look for more of the same for much of the week. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

KPRC Investigators are working to piece together the chain of events that ended in gunfire and one death in a southeast Houston neighborhood, Feb. 2, 2019.

Investigators are working to piece together the chain of events that ended in gunfire and one death in a southeast Houston neighborhood. Read more >

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Conroe Police Department have captured an extremely dangerous prisoner who fled during a prisoner transport. Read more >

Proxibid.com

A piece of Houston's history is up for sale. Read more >

Baylor University is investigating three allegations of rape at a residence hall involving the same individuals. Read more >

DEA via CNN Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman

Nearly 2,600 miles from Mexico's Golden Triangle, a fertile marijuana and opium growing region that helps sustain America's insatiable narcotics appetite, the most intimate details of the Sinaloa drug cartel and its enigmatic leader have been on public display in a New York courtroom. Read more >

Which was your favorite?

One of the biggest draws to the Super Bowl every year has everything to do with the advertisement commercials.​​​​​​ Read more >

