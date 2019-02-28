News 2 Know: Weather roller coaster, no deal in Vietnam, Whata-birthday and more

Welcome to Thursday, and it's also National Chili Day. You really couldn't ask for a better day to enjoy a bowl of that tasty goodness, as far as the weather is concerned.

The gray, chilly weather of today will give way to some storms this evening. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the weather rollercoaster that will continue through next week.

Video obtained Wednesday by KPRC2 showed a cargo plane moments before it crashed Saturday into Trinity Bay. Read more >

KPRC Morning commuters are dealing with a major headache Thursday after an overnight crash in west Houston, Feb. 28, 2019.

Morning commuters had to deal with a major headache Thursday after an overnight crash in west Houston. Read more >

KPRC Two young women are on the run after a scene that started with a violent carjacking and ended in a crash, Feb. 28, 2019.

Two young women are on the run after a scene that started with a violent carjacking and ended in a crash. Read more >

Last summer, Houston Police Department rank-and-file got a video message from the boss, Chief Art Acevedo. The video is dated July 2018 and the chief is addressing the issue of officers being arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Read more >

KPRC Selena Quintanilla during her last concert performance at the Astrodome.

A Texas lawmaker is hoping to give Selena fans an official day to celebrate the Queen of Tejano. Read more >

Getty Images President Donald Trump attends a news conference following his second summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on February 28, 2019, in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The table was set, with flowers in vases and menus tucked inside white napkins. Water glasses were filled. Wicker fans provided a cool breeze. Read more >

Whataburger The full Whataburger birthday set, as seen on the food chain's website on Feb. 27, 2019.

Get ready to attend more than a few Whataburger birthday parties. Read more >

