News 2 Know: Weather roller coaster, no deal in Vietnam, Whata-birthday and more

Welcome to Thursday, and it's also National Chili Day. You really couldn't ask for a better day to enjoy a bowl of that tasty goodness, as far as the weather is concerned.
On this day in 1854, the Republican Party was formally organized in Ripon, Wisconsin.
Today's Weather
The gray, chilly weather of today will give way to some storms this evening. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the weather rollercoaster that will continue through next week.
Trending right now
Video shows cargo plane moments before crash at Trinity Bay
Video obtained Wednesday by KPRC2 showed a cargo plane moments before it crashed Saturday into Trinity Bay. Read more >
Local News
Hazmat spill causing traffic headache on Katy Freeway cleared
Morning commuters had to deal with a major headache Thursday after an overnight crash in west Houston. Read more >
Two young women carjack, pistol-whip owner, crash into two homes after chase
Two young women are on the run after a scene that started with a violent carjacking and ended in a crash. Read more >
Accusations of HPD officer misconduct and the public's trust
Last summer, Houston Police Department rank-and-file got a video message from the boss, Chief Art Acevedo. The video is dated July 2018 and the chief is addressing the issue of officers being arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Read more >
Texas News
Bill would make Selena's birthday a holiday
A Texas lawmaker is hoping to give Selena fans an official day to celebrate the Queen of Tejano. Read more >
International News
'Sometimes you have to walk': Trump leaves Hanoi with no deal
The table was set, with flowers in vases and menus tucked inside white napkins. Water glasses were filled. Wicker fans provided a cool breeze. Read more >
