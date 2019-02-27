News 2 Know: Father found dead in trunk, Trump-Kim summit and Cohen to testify

It's Wednesday, and it's also National Strawberry Day. So grab up a bunch of that deliciousness and celebrate.
On this day in 1919, President Woodrow Wilson signed Grand Canyon's national park designation. It remains one of the most popular national parks to this day.
Today's Weather
Houston felt more like London today with all that fog. While the fog is expected to lift later, the gray weather isn't going anywhere. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Trending right now
Young father found shot to death in trunk of stolen car
On Tuesday afternoon, Houston police identified a man who was shot multiple times and found in the trunk of a stolen car.
Local News
Pawn shop burglar fires at officers with semi-automatic pistol during shootout, police say
Shots rang out overnight in north Houston after police caught a man trying to break into a local pawn shop.
Hail falls in Houston area as thunderstorms pass through
Hail poured down in Dickinson, Rosharon and Alvin and falsh flooding was spotted across Houston.
Habitual porch pirate arrested again in Houston, deputies say
On Feb. 19, a Precinct 6 Deputy Constable was dispatched to a call regarding a package theft on Commerce Street.
Texas News
They're big, hairy and scary: Wild Russian boars invading Texas
Consider, for a minute, escaped beasts that are scary-looking, smart and multiply like crazy.
International News
Trump, Kim open second nuclear summit with handshake, smiles
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, leaders of nations with a long history of hostilities, opened their second summit Wednesday with smiles and friendly banter before sitting down for a dinner that will set the stage for difficult talks about North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons.
Cohen testifying today
Cohen plans to say Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump beforehand
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer is planning to tell a House committee that Trump knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks had emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and that Trump is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat."
