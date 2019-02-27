News 2 Know: Father found dead in trunk, Trump-Kim summit and Cohen to testify

It's Wednesday, and it's also National Strawberry Day. So grab up a bunch of that deliciousness and celebrate.

On this day in 1919, President Woodrow Wilson signed Grand Canyon's national park designation. It remains one of the most popular national parks to this day.

Today's Weather

Houston felt more like London today with all that fog. While the fog is expected to lift later, the gray weather isn't going anywhere. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Trending right now

KPRC2 Kevin Ellis was found shot to death in the trunk of a stolen car.

Local News

KPRC Shots rang out overnight in north Houston after police caught a man trying to break into a local pawn shop.

Ricardo Hernandez Hail fell in Houston near the intersection on the North loop and North Freeway on Feb. 26, 2019.

KPRC2 The mugshots of Rosemary Gomez.

Texas News

KPRC

International News

AP Photo/ Evan Vucci President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi.

Cohen testifying today

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney

