News 2 Know: Socialite apologizes, Rodeo beings, Trump heads to Vietnam and Oscars recap

On this day in 1793, the first U.S. cabinet meeting was held at George Washington's home.

Look for increasing clouds Monday with murky weather returning this week. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

A Houston socialite who came under fire after she harassed a family trying to conduct a photo shoot for their daughter's first birthday has issued a formal apology. Read more >

KPRC According to court documents, Marlon Valdez, 18, was the shooter who is accused of "intentionally and knowingly" causing the death of two brothers.

A man was arrested and charged after a rooftop gunman shot four people, killing two, on Thursday. Read more >

A Mesa Airlines employee has been identified as one of the people aboard Saturday's deadly cargo plane crash. Read more >

Between the tickets, parking and food, a trip to Rodeo Houston can get expensive. Read more >

If you cursed the heavy rains and cold weather this winter, rest assured the wet weather will pay off in the form of Texas Bluebonnets this year, a report by the experts with the Wild Flower Haven said. Read more >

President Donald Trump, with peace on the mind and "great chemistry" as his ace in the hole, travels to Vietnam on Monday to continue courting North Korea's despotic leader into a nuclear deal. Read more >

After months of wondering who was going to take home the big awards, who will perform and who will even host the event, the 2019 Oscars have come and gone with a mix of excitement and disappointment. Read more >

