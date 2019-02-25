News 2 Know: Socialite apologizes, Rodeo beings, Trump heads to Vietnam and Oscars recap

Welcome to another Monday and another work week. It's also the first official day of the Houston Rodeo. We've got tons of helpful information about parking, tickets and more at Click2Houston.com/rodeo.
On this day in 1793, the first U.S. cabinet meeting was held at George Washington's home.
Today's Weather
Look for increasing clouds Monday with murky weather returning this week. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.
Trending right now
Socialite who harassed family during baby's photo shoot issues brief apology
A Houston socialite who came under fire after she harassed a family trying to conduct a photo shoot for their daughter's first birthday has issued a formal apology. Read more >
Local News
Gunman in shooting that killed 2 identified as high school senior, court documents say
A man was arrested and charged after a rooftop gunman shot four people, killing two, on Thursday. Read more >
One victim of deadly cargo jet crash identified
A Mesa Airlines employee has been identified as one of the people aboard Saturday's deadly cargo plane crash. Read more >
Tickets, parking, food, oh my! How to rodeo on a budget
Between the tickets, parking and food, a trip to Rodeo Houston can get expensive. Read more >
Texas News
Best bluebonnet season since 2010 could be upon us, experts say
If you cursed the heavy rains and cold weather this winter, rest assured the wet weather will pay off in the form of Texas Bluebonnets this year, a report by the experts with the Wild Flower Haven said. Read more >
National News
Trump leaves Monday for 2nd summit with North Korea's Kim
President Donald Trump, with peace on the mind and "great chemistry" as his ace in the hole, travels to Vietnam on Monday to continue courting North Korea's despotic leader into a nuclear deal. Read more >
And the Oscar goes to ...
5 best moments from the 2019 Oscars
After months of wondering who was going to take home the big awards, who will perform and who will even host the event, the 2019 Oscars have come and gone with a mix of excitement and disappointment. Read more >
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.