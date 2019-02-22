News 2 Know: Search on for rooftop gunman, latest on Jussie Smollet case and more

Happy Friday! It also just happens to be National Margarita Day. We've got a list of some places where you can find some deals on them here, so you can celebrate without breaking the bank.

On this day in 1825, Russia and Britain established the Alaska-Canada boundary.

Today's Weather

A damp Friday and Saturday morning will give way to some sunshine by Saturday afternoon. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Trending right now

A rooftop gunman who police say shot four people, killing two, is still on the loose after a Thursday evening shooting. Read more >

Local News

KPRC Bullet holes are seen in the walls of a southeast Houston home Jan. 29, 2019, after a police raid that turned into a shootout the day before.

Houston police Officer Gerald Goines was released from the hospital to recover between surgeries, his attorney said. Read more >

KPRC2 Jennifer Mathieu teaches at Bellaire High Schol and also is an author.

Jennifer Mathieu teaches English at Bellaire High School by day and writes popular young adult fiction novels by night. Read more >

Both the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office receive hundreds of reports of sexual assaults each year. Read more >

Texas News

In Texas, property taxes keep local governments like cities, counties and school districts operating and pay for everything from police officers’ salaries to city street repairs and classroom textbooks. Read more >

National News

The sequence of events reads like the plot of a television show: A man stages his own attack and rehearses it beforehand, making sure there's a surveillance camera nearby to record it.​​​​​​​ Read more >

KPRC The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo parade marches through downtown Houston on Feb. 24, 2018.

Thousands of people will line streets in downtown Houston this weekend for the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo parade. Read more >

