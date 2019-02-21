News 2 Know: Patient steals ambulance, leads police on bizarre chase, crime-fighting drones and more

Happy Thursday!

If you haven't had breakfast yet (or even if you have) you may want to grab a sticky bun to celebrate National Sticky Bun day.

Today's Weather

Today started off wet and cold and it is expected to remain that way through at least lunchtime. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Trending right now

Actor Jussie Smollett is under arrest, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday morning on Twitter. Read more >

Local News

KPRC A man is in custody after police said he stole an ambulance and led them on a slow-speed chase through northeast Harris County, Feb. 21, 2019.

A man is in custody after police said he stole an ambulance and led them on a slow-speed chase through northeast Harris County. Read more >

The forecast was dire as Houston faced record rainfall and flooding with Hurricane Harvey bearing down. Officer Larry Boggus with the Memorial Villages Police Department was preparing for catastrophe. Read more >

Lyft driver abducted, house looted by Houston man, report says

An 18-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday after he was accused of abducting a Lyft driver in January. Read more >

Texas News

KPRC2

A fourth case of measles was reported in Houston on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area up to six. Read more >

Vatican abuse summit

KPRC2's Bill Balleza is in Rome, Italy, to cover the Vatican summit on the prevention of sex abuse of minors. Read more >

Yee-haw!

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Barbecue Cook-off

Final preparations are underway for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 49th annual World Championship Barbecue Cookoff Contest.​​​​​​ Read more >

