News 2 Know: Patient steals ambulance, leads police on bizarre chase, crime-fighting drones and more

Today started off wet and cold and it is expected to remain that way through at least lunchtime. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.
Actor Jussie Smollett arrested facing felony charge, accused of filing a false report
Actor Jussie Smollett is under arrest, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday morning on Twitter. Read more >
Police chase stolen ambulance as driver makes bizarre threats over radio
A man is in custody after police said he stole an ambulance and led them on a slow-speed chase through northeast Harris County. Read more >
Drones deployed to fight crime in Houston neighborhoods
The forecast was dire as Houston faced record rainfall and flooding with Hurricane Harvey bearing down. Officer Larry Boggus with the Memorial Villages Police Department was preparing for catastrophe. Read more >
Lyft driver abducted, house looted by Houston man, report says
An 18-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday after he was accused of abducting a Lyft driver in January. Read more >
4th measles case reported in Harris County bringing regional total to 6, officials say
A fourth case of measles was reported in Houston on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area up to six. Read more >
Bill's Blog: Balleza covers the Vatican summit on sex abuse of minors
KPRC2's Bill Balleza is in Rome, Italy, to cover the Vatican summit on the prevention of sex abuse of minors. Read more >
Annual rodeo cook-off features international flair
Final preparations are underway for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 49th annual World Championship Barbecue Cookoff Contest. Read more >
