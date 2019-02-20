News 2 Know: English-only letter sent to some Houston residents, no-knock discussion and more

Welcome to Wednesday. It's also National Love Your Pet Day! So, snap a pic of your favorite furry friend and share it with us. You can use the Click2Pins function in our Frank's Forecast App or email them to share@click2houston.com.

On this day in 1673, the first recorded wine auction took place in London.

Today's Weather

A cloudy and damp start to the day will give way to some sunshine by the afternoon. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Trending right now

A resident at a Salvation Army senior living complex said management sent her a letter complaining that she and others speak Spanish in the lobby and other common areas. Read more >

Local News

KPRC Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and District Attorney Kim Ogg, is set to address the public at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department and the city have come under fire after a botched drug raid that left two people dead and four officers shot. Read more >

KPRC Police are looking for a group of men they say robbed someone at gunpoint, stole their car and eventually ran through the property of a nearby high school.

Police are looking for a group of men they say robbed someone at gunpoint, stole their car and eventually ran through the property of a nearby high school. Read more >

Pexels

At 7 a.m., Kevin and Shelley Doetticher, of Spring, are just starting what will be another back-breaking day of cleaning out dirty pools. Read more >

Texas News

iStock/Asian

What do a warehouse in North Austin and a building at Angelo State University have in common? They hold trillions of bytes of data about some of Texans’ most sensitive information, including health and education records. Read more >

National News

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The head of the US Food and Drug Administration says that if states don't require more schoolchildren to get vaccinated, the federal government might have to step in.​​​​​​​ Read more >

Yee-haw!

A fan favorite at the Houston Rodeo, the Cookoff, begins Thursday at NRG Park.​​​​​​​ Read more >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.