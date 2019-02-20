News 2 Know: English-only letter sent to some Houston residents, no-knock discussion and more

Welcome to Wednesday. It's also National Love Your Pet Day! So, snap a pic of your favorite furry friend and share it with us. You can use the Click2Pins function in our Frank's Forecast App or email them to share@click2houston.com.
On this day in 1673, the first recorded wine auction took place in London.
Today's Weather
A cloudy and damp start to the day will give way to some sunshine by the afternoon. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.
North Houston apartment complex sends out 'English only' letter
A resident at a Salvation Army senior living complex said management sent her a letter complaining that she and others speak Spanish in the lobby and other common areas. Read more >
Turner, Acevedo, Ogg to address no-knock policy after deadly botched raid
The Houston Police Department and the city have come under fire after a botched drug raid that left two people dead and four officers shot. Read more >
Carjackers at large after leading police on chase, crashing into innocent driver
Police are looking for a group of men they say robbed someone at gunpoint, stole their car and eventually ran through the property of a nearby high school. Read more >
How you can save on health care in Texas
At 7 a.m., Kevin and Shelley Doetticher, of Spring, are just starting what will be another back-breaking day of cleaning out dirty pools. Read more >
Texas lawmakers look to the "cloud" for storing sensitive government data
What do a warehouse in North Austin and a building at Angelo State University have in common? They hold trillions of bytes of data about some of Texans’ most sensitive information, including health and education records. Read more >
FDA chief: Feds may have to step in on state vaccine laws
The head of the US Food and Drug Administration says that if states don't require more schoolchildren to get vaccinated, the federal government might have to step in. Read more >
Everything you need to know about Houston Rodeo's 2019 Cookoff
A fan favorite at the Houston Rodeo, the Cookoff, begins Thursday at NRG Park. Read more >
