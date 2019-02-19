News 2 Know: Rainy weather, Bernie Sanders enters presidential race again and more

Welcome to a damp and chilly Tuesday.
On this day in 1878, Thomas Edison is granted a patent for his gramophone, which would later be known as a phonograph.
Today's Weather
Expect plenty of clouds and rain today as a front moves north across the area. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Couple says woman confronted family during 1-year-old's birthday photo shoot
It was supposed to be a memorable moment for the parents of a soon-to- be 1-year girl, but the photo shoot to capture the milestone will be remembered for a different reason. Read more >
Local News
'He's innocent of any crime:' Attorney for officer at center of investigation speaks
The Houston police officer at the center of an investigation after a botched drug raid is out of the intensive care unit. Read more >
Galleria-area road closure could cause major headache for commuters
A temporary headache for drivers in Southwest Houston is set to help prevent flooding in the future. Read more >
Local leaders discuss future of Fort Bend ISD construction site where cemetery was found
The fate of the Sugar Land 95 was one of the topics of Monday night's Fort Bend Independent School District school board meeting. Read more >
Texas News
These Selena cups from Stripes make our hearts go 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom'
Selena, the “Queen of Tejano,” will never be forgotten – primarily because we’re celebrating her with cups, bags, a festival, a children’s book, a TV show, a Google Doodle, and now, cups again. But bidi bidi bom bom, she’s still in our hearts -- and we’ll take it all! Read more >
National News
Bernie Sanders launches second presidential campaign
After months of deliberation, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday that he is running for president again in 2020. It will be Sanders' second consecutive bid for the Democratic nomination after losing to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Read more >
Yee-haw!
The dirt on the dirt: By-the-numbers look at Houston Rodeo's ground
It's the start of an exciting time in Houston with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicking off this week. Read more >
