News 2 Know: Rainy weather, Bernie Sanders enters presidential race again and more

On this day in 1878, Thomas Edison is granted a patent for his gramophone, which would later be known as a phonograph.

Today's Weather

Expect plenty of clouds and rain today as a front moves north across the area. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC The Houston police officer at the center of an investigation after a botched drug raid is out of the intensive care unit.

Cathy Hernandez/KPRC A temporary headache for drivers in Southwest Houston is set to help prevent flooding in the future.

KPRC2 A massive gravesite was found during construction for a Fort Bend ISD building.

Texas News

Stripes The latest Selena cup from Stripes.

Selena, the “Queen of Tejano,” will never be forgotten – primarily because we’re celebrating her with cups, bags, a festival, a children’s book, a TV show, a Google Doodle, and now, cups again. But bidi bidi bom bom, she’s still in our hearts -- and we’ll take it all! Read more >

National News

Alex Wong/Getty Images Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

After months of deliberation, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday that he is running for president again in 2020. It will be Sanders' second consecutive bid for the Democratic nomination after losing to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Read more >

Yee-haw!

It's the start of an exciting time in Houston with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicking off this week. Read more >

